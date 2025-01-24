For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 75-year-old man died with stab wounds in Putney, south west London.

The 30-year-old, believed to be known to the victim, was arrested after the elderly man was pronounced dead on Deodar Road at around 3am on Friday.

His next of kin have been made aware although police currently await formal identification. They are currently being supported by specialist officers, the Met Police said.

Detective Superintendent Amanda Mawhinney said: “We are currently supporting the family of a man who was sadly killed in the early hours of this morning.

“I am aware that people in the community may feel shocked following this - we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public.

“Although we have made significant progress by making an arrest, I would like to make it clear that our investigation does not stop here.

“We need the local community to help us understand what happened in the early hours of this morning. We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at around 3am and that saw or heard anything unusual to contact us as soon as possible.

“You may notice a higher police presence within the area today whilst we carry out our enquiries. A scene is in place as well as road closures.

“If you feel the need to raise anything with our officers, then please feel free to speak with them whilst they are in the area.”

Anyone with information which could assist with the investigation is asked to call 101 stating CAD721/24JAN.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by submitting an online form.

