Police have launched a manhunt after a convicted murderer was reported missing from an open prison near Dundee.

Raymond McCourt, 59, was reported missing from HMP Castle Huntly, which is Scotland’s only open prison, at 17:30 on Tuesday.

Police Scotland is now appealing for any information that could help trace the convicted prisoner and warned the public not to approach him.

He is described as 6ft 2in tall, stocky build with short grey hair and a beard. Police also say he has reduced mobility.

McCourt was last seen wearing a long black trench coat, grey dress trousers, a grey waistcoat, blue shirt with a red and white tie and brown shoes.

open image in gallery Raymond McCourt is described as 6ft 2in tall, stocky build with short grey hair and a beard ( Police Scotland )

Police added that he uses public transport and has connections to the Glasgow and Edinburgh areas.

McCourt was given a life sentence in 1993 for the murder of shopkeeper Khalid Mahmood and for injuring a woman, Moira Rooney, and policeman Brian Williams.

He was jailed for charges including murder, attempted murder, assault and robbery, assault to severe injury and firearms offences.

In 2015, McCourt was released from prison but returned after admitting stealing his partner’s valuables from her home in Perthshire and selling them within weeks of being released.

However, it is not clear whether McCourt was away from the prison on licence when he disappeared.

Any sightings or information can be passed to officers via 101, quoting reference 2857 of 22 April 2025.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Prison escapes are relatively rare, but there have been some high profile instances in recent years.

Former soldier Daniel Khalife escaped from Wandsworth Prison by strapping himself to a food delivery truck when he was awaiting trial for terrorism in 2023.

In 2024, there was also a manhunt after Frankie Michael O’Leary absconded from HMP Sudbury, Ashbourne, which is also an open prison.

In an open prison, eligible prisoners are allowed to spend most of their day away from the prison on licence to carry out work, education and other rehabilitation activities.

Category D prisons only house prisoners who have been risk-assessed and deemed suitable for open conditions.