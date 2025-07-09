For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Firearms officers shot a man wielding a chainsaw because they believed he had a firearm or bomb, the police watchdog has said.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation after the man, who was also wearing a gas mask and body armour, was left with serious injuries after the incident close to the Park Gate Inn in Hollingbourne, Kent on Monday evening.

The man, who is in his 30s, suffered wounds to his arm and abdomen. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening but may be life-changing.

The IOPC said unarmed officers from Kent Police were called to a house in Ashford Road at around 7.15pm on Monday to arrest a man on suspicion of assault.

The man refused to come out of the house, so armed officers were deployed, according to the watchdog.

A general view of the Park Gate Inn in Hollingbourne, near Maidstone, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Wire )

It said bodycam footage showed a man holding a chainsaw and another object, which officers suspected to be a firearm or IED (improvised explosive device).

The IOPC said in a statement: “We have seen officers’ body worn footage which shows the man, aged in his mid-30s, holding a chainsaw and another object in his hand, which, at the time, officers believed appeared to be a handmade firearm or IED (improvised explosive device). He was also wearing a gas mask and body armour.

“We can confirm a first baton round was fired by police and the man then took cover behind a hedge.

“Officers moved in and a police dog was deployed. The man ignored orders to put down the chainsaw and a second baton round was discharged and then, seconds later, he moved towards officers and was shot by an officer with a conventional firearm.

“A detailed search of the scene continued today and among the weapons found at the scene were a chainsaw and a device which was made safe by the bomb squad (EOD).

IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: “Police shootings are fortunately rare, however, given a man has been injured after being shot by police, our role is to independently investigate all of the circumstances surrounding this incident including the actions and decisions taken by the police.

“Based on analysis of evidence gathered to date, no police officer is under investigation for either misconduct or criminality - they are being treated as witnesses.

“We appreciate that the community will want answers quickly and our investigators are working hard to establish the facts and piece together what occurred.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Kent Police said their officers had attended the pub to conduct an arrest for an outstanding warrant at 7.15pm.

The force said: “Following initial attendance, officers were further supported by additional units including firearms patrols.

“During the incident a man in his 30s was shot by officers and was subsequently taken to hospital where he remains.

“Officers remain at the scene and have been supported by an EOD team who made the area safe.”