Man left with life-changing injuries after being shot by counter-terror police at village pub

The IOPC, the police watchdog, have launched an investigation

Holly Evans
Tuesday 08 July 2025 04:13 EDT
A man was shot by armed police outside the Park Gate Inn in Kent
A man was shot by armed police outside the Park Gate Inn in Kent (Google Maps )

A man has been hospitalised after being shot by armed police outside a rural village pub in Kent.

The incident occurred at the Park Gate Inn in Hollingbourne on Monday evening at around 9pm.

An investigation has been launched, with the man’s injuries said to be life-changing.

An IOPC spokesman said: “We have begun an independent investigation after a man was shot and seriously injured by Kent Police, who were responding to an incident on Monday 7 July.

“We were notified by the force after the incident in Hollingbourne, which occurred shortly before 9pm, and declared an independent investigation a short time later.

“The man is receiving treatment in hospital for his injuries which are thought to be life changing.

“We have sent investigators to the scene and the police post incident procedure to begin gathering evidence.”

Kent Police have been contacted for comment.

More follows...

