For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Police failed to see the threat of far-right disorder following the Southport stabbing despite a series of “precursor” events inflaming tensions, an inspector has warned.

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary Andy Cooke said the widespread unrest which erupted in the aftermath of the killing of three schoolgirls was a “wake up call” for policing and forces must be better prepared to tackle further outbreaks of violence.

Publishing the first of two reports on the summer’s riots, he praised officers’ dedication and bravery which helped to bring an end to six-days of disorder.

A total of 302 officers were injured and 54 hospitalised with wounds including concussion during violent clashes in towns and cities across the UK following the mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on 29 July.

Misinformation about the alleged attacker’s identity had been widely shared on social media.

A rapid review of the police response by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) found forces were unprepared for the scale of the disorder and the decision to implement a national mobilisation plan was made too late.

open image in gallery HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary Andy Cooke said ‘more consideration’ should have been given to a string of precursor events ( PA Archive )

There were concerns about some officers being sent out in regular uniform rather than riot gear.

It also found there were gaps in intelligence linked to social media and the dark web and assessments did not predict rising violent disorder well enough.

The chief inspector said “more consideration” should have been given to a series of precursor events which reflected a rise in extreme nationalist sentiment, aggravated activism or serious disorder.

These include several protests at hotels housing asylum seekers in 2023 and violence on Armistice Day in central London, which saw far-right groups clash with police after setting out to confront pro-Palestine protesters.

This continued into 2024 with violent clashes with police once again in central London on St George’s Day in April.

Other flashpoints cited in the run-up to the widespread unrest include chaotic scenes in Harehills, West Yorkshire, on 18 July as police tried to quash unrest which saw cars damaged and a bus set alight.

On 23 July a serving army officer was stabbed near a barracks in Gillingham, Kent, prompting online comparisons with the murder of Fusilier Lee Rigby in 2013.

Two days before the Southport stabbing, 100,000 people attended a rally fronted by right-wing activist Tommy Robinson titled ‘Uniting the Kingdom’.

open image in gallery Protesters clashed with police in central London last Armistice Day ( PA Wire )

The chief inspector said: “More consideration should have been given to the fact that there’s been numerous precursor incidents and disorder based around racial tensions.

“We were coming towards a weekend. The weather was good. Those are also always two good indicators.”

HMIC Cooke warned it may not be long until the next disorder erupts as he made recommendations for police to better prepare, calling for a national co-ordinator to manage nationwide deployments.

“There are far more tensions across communities and far more ways of sharing information across those communities,” he said.

“So policing needs to ensure that it’s ready for whatever that next disorder will be.”

He also hit out at politicians who stoked tensions as misinformation about the incident spread on social media.

“Every senior person, whether the politician, media, or whatever, has a responsibility during these times not to inflame the situation but take a responsible approach,” he said.

The inspector said Southport stabbing was a “tragedy beyond comprehension” and the police response was “instrumental in ending the disorder and restoring peace”.

open image in gallery Six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died in the Southport attack ( PA Media )

He added: “The professionalism of those leading the response deserves credit. But the systems and processes they work under need to change.

“With hindsight, the national mobilisation plan should have been activated earlier. Intelligence assessments didn’t predict rising violent disorder well enough; it is crucial that forces are able to better anticipate these threats so they can prepare effectively. The police service must enhance its plans so it can mobilise resources quickly and efficiently.

“Regrettably, this review highlights that the police service hasn’t learned all the lessons from previous notable incidents of violent disorder. Forces need to make, sustain and build on improvements.

“In my State of Policing report in 2022, I made clear the need for better national police decision-making and co-operation, especially when critical collective decisions are made.

“We urge forces to act quickly on our findings and recommendations. There is every possibility that similar violence and disorder could reoccur across the UK. The police service needs to be ready to respond.”

A second report on the riots will be published by HMRC in April.