Police manhunt after woman killed in Plymouth street attack

Armed police are hunting a murder suspect after a woman was killed on a street in Plymouth.

The victim, in her 40s, was found seriously injured in the street on West Hoe Road at 8.55pm on Wednesday 22 January.

The woman was taken to hospital but sadly pronounced dead in the early hours. Her next of kin have been informed.

Social media images show armed police stormiing a flat as they looked for the male suspect who is believed to have known the victim.

Roads are still closed as searches sweep the coastal city.

One staircase leading to Cliff Road has been sealed by police.

DCI Dave Pebworth said: “Cordons will likely remain in place for the rest of the day and police units will remain in the area.

“I wish to make the public aware we are looking to locate a man in relation to this incident whose identity is known, and enquiries are ongoing to find him.

“At this time, I would like to reassure the community and further afield in Plymouth that there is no suggestion that there is a wider risk to members of the public.

“There will be a heightened police presence and visibility in the coming days in the area as enquiries are ongoing. We will of course update the public once we have further information.”