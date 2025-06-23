Philharmonia Orchestra player’s £150,000 violin stolen from London pub

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 300-year-old violin owned by a top concert musician has been stolen from a pub in London.

The instrument, made in Florence in 1740, is believed to be worth more than £150,000 the Metropolitan Police said.

The force has issued an appeal for witnesses in order to help trail potential suspects after the instrument was allegedly stolen on the evening of 18 February from The Marquess Tavern on Canonbury Street, Islington.

A 30-year-old victim reported the theft that same evening.

PC Michael Collins, from the Met’s local policing team in Camden, said: “We’ve been working hard to try and locate the suspect and are releasing this CCTV in an effort to help identify them as soon as possible.

open image in gallery The violin is worth a six-figure sum ( Metropolitan Police/PA Wire )

“The victim, who is a member of London’s Philharmonia Orchestra, has told us the piece is worth more than £150,000 and was made in Florence in 1740.

“It is incredibly precious, and for the victim, it’s priceless.

“Please help us find the person responsible and have the violin returned it to its rightful owner.”

Police issued a number of photos of the violin in question, as well as snapshots from CCTV footage showing the instrument’s theft.

open image in gallery Police released CCTV of the suspect on the night of the theft ( Metropolitan Police/PA Wire )

A person in black clothes wearing a tanned trench coat and a hat was photographed moving around the pub and heading towards the exit with the case carrying the instrument. As they left the pub, they carried their trench coat and the violin case.

The Philharmonia Orchestra, founded in 1945, is described as a “world-class symphony orchestra for the 21st century” on its website. There are 14 violinists listed online as part of Philharmonia’s First Violin seat and eight in the Second Violin seat.

Police asked that anyone who recognises the person pictured, or might have information that would help police with their investigation, should call 101 with the reference 01/7178074/25 or tweet the police via @MetCC.