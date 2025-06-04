Heart offer reward for ‘irreplacable instruments’ stolen from venue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The rock band Heart are offering a reward for information leading to the return of two instruments that have been stolen from a venue in New Jersey.

The “Crazy on You” rockers, led by sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson, were set to kick off their “An Evening With Heart” tour at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on Saturday when they learned the instruments were missing.

A statement issued to The Independent reads: “Members of the legendary rock band Heart were devastated to discover that two irreplaceable instruments were stolen from the venue, where gear had been set up the day prior to the show.”

The stolen instruments are a “custom-built, one-of-a-kind purple sparkle baritone Telecaster with a hand-painted headstock, crafted specifically for Nancy Wilson” and a “vintage 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin” that band member Paul Moak has played for over 25 years.

An unspecified reward has been offered for information that helps the band locate them. Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of the instruments is urged to contact tour manager Tony Moon at tonymoon@me.com.

open image in gallery The missing instruments: Heart band member Paul Moak with his 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin, and Nancy Wilson's custom-built purple sparkle baritone Telecaster with distinctive hand-painted headstock ( Heart )

In a further statement, guitarist Nancy Wilson said: “These instruments are more than just tools of our trade — they’re extensions of our musical souls. The baritone Tele was made uniquely for me, and Paul’s mandolin has been with him for decades. We’re heartbroken, and we’re asking for their safe return—no questions asked. Their value to us is immeasurable.”

The band recently got back on the road after canceling a slew of tour dates in 2024 following Ann’s cancer diagnosis.

Ann, 74, posted a statement on her personal Instagram profile, sharing with fans: “I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous. The operation was successful & I’m feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy & I’ve decided to do it.”

In September, Ann finished chemo and declared she was “ready for the tour in 2025,” sending her gratitude to fans who supported her through her treatments.

Ann spoke to The Independent in 2022 about the band’s trailblazing career, which included hits like “Magic Man” and “Barracuda.”

“Songwriting’s never been easy for me,” she said. “It’s always been difficult. I’m constantly trying to come up with something original, something that’s never been done before. But it’s like we’re all living in this culture where there’s so much music playing, and so many ideas, and they sort of fill you by osmosis. And so you start hearing ideas, and then you realise that’s somebody else’s song and it’s just in your head.”

She also discussed plans for a mooted Heart biopic, from a script by Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney and Portlandia.

“It is very strange, just the idea of somebody portraying me,” said Wilson. “But Carrie just really gets it. She’s the best – so smart and funny and talented. And she’s trying to make sure it doesn’t fall into so many of these rock movie cliches. She’s trying to get away from that and really tell the story of what it’s like for these two people, my sister and I. To make it real.”