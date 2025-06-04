Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Morten Harket, the frontman of A-ha, has Parkinson’s disease, the singer has announced.

On Wednesday (2 June), the Norwegian “Take On Me” band released a statement reading: “This isn’t the sort of news anyone wants to deliver to the world, but here it is: Morten has Parkinson’s disease.”

In his own statement, Harket, 65, said he originally kept the degenerative condition “strictly private”, but has now decided to tell fans.

He said: “I’ve got no problem accepting the diagnosis. With time I’ve taken to heart my 94-year-old father’s attitude to the way the organism gradually surrenders: ‘I use whatever works.’

“Part of me wanted to reveal it. Like I said, acknowledging the diagnosis wasn’t a problem for me; it’s my need for peace and quiet to work that has been stopping me.”

Harket said he is”trying the best I can to prevent my entire system from going into decline”, writing: “It’s a difficult balancing act between taking the medication and managing its side effects.

“There’s so much to weigh up when you’re emulating the masterful way the body handles every complex movement, or social matters and invitations, or day-to-day life in general.”

Harket’s symptoms have been “softened” thanks to development in treatment from the Mayo Clinic in the US.

open image in gallery A-ha singer Morten Harket has Parkinson’s disease ( Getty Images )

Parkinson’s disease is the world’s second most common neurodegenerative disorder, behind Alzheimer’s disease.

While it’s unknown exactly why people develop the condition, experts believe its a combination of genetic and environmental factors that contribute to the damage of nerve cells in the brain, according to Parkinson’s UK.

Around 145,000 people in the UK are affected by the condition. According to the NHS, symptoms of Parkinson’s usually develop after the age of 50.

The main symptoms include involuntary shaking (otherwise known as tremors), movement that’s slower than usual and stiffness in the muscles.

Other symptoms may include difficulty balancing, nerve pain, incontinence, insomnia, excessive sweating, depression and anxiety.

High-profile individuals to have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s include former US president George HW Bush, Back to the Future star Michael J. Fox and Scottish comedian Billy Connolly.

While drug treatment may help to manage Parkinson’s symptoms, it cannot slow the progression of the disease.

The NHS explains that those living with Parkinson’s disease may also undergo physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and, in rare cases, brain surgery to treat the condition.

For more information about Parkinson’s disease, visit Parkinson’s UK.