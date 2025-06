For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A plastic surgeon who stabbed a fellow doctor after trying to set fire to his home has been jailed for life.

Peter Brooks, aged 61, was jailed for a minimum of 22 years at Loughborough Courthouse after attempting to murder fellow plastic surgeon Graeme Perks, who he stabbed during a failed arson attack in January 2021.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...