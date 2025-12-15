For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A ex-Royal Marine drove at crowds at Liverpool’s victory parade in a rage, using his 1.9-tonne Ford Galaxy as a weapon to strike more than 100 supporters in a two-minute rampage, a court heard.

Harrowing footage played to Liverpool Crown Court showed Paul Doyle, described as a 54-year-old family man, accelerate into horrified crowds while shouting “get out of the f****** way”.

When the vehicle finally stopped, after injuring a total of 134 people, CCTV showed supporters and police swarm in on Doyle, who after arrest told officers, “I’ve just ruined my family’s life”.

Doyle, of West Derby in Liverpool, appeared tearful in the dock as evidence was played from the Liverpool parade in May at the start of his sentencing on Monday.

Last month, he sobbed as he pleaded guilty to 31 charges, including dangerous driving, affray, 17 charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent, and three counts of wounding with intent.

During a highly charged hearing attended by victims, the court heard:

Doyle lost his temper in desire to pick up friend from the parade

Hero ex-soldier Daniel Barr helped stopped vehicle by jumping inside

Devastated mother of youngest victim thought her son was dead

Doyle had claimed ‘drunken loons’ threatened him before attack

open image in gallery Paul Doyle wipes his eyes as evidence is presented during his sentencing at Liverpool Crown Court ( Elizabeth Cook/PA )

The packed-out courtroom, just an eight-minute walk from Doyle’s attack, heard from dozens of victims through impact statements. Many claimed to still be suffering from the physical and mental injuries from the fateful day.

Opening the sentencing, Paul Greaney KC, prosecuting, played horrifying dashcam footage from Doyle’s car, showing, Mr Greaney said, him driving in an “aggressive and dangerous” manner into Liverpool city centre, where he intended to pick up a friend and his family from the parade.

Arriving in Dale Street, the video showed the car being driven down a crowded scene, where supporters could be seen dragging their children out of its path as Doyle could be heard shouting “move”, “f****** pricks”.

Then, on going through a gap in traffic cones opened up for an ambulance, the footage showed Doyle’s car head into Water Street, where Mr Greaney said it hit more than 100 people in just over two minutes.

The footage showed some victims bouncing onto Doyle’s bonnet, forcing the windscreen to crack. Others got dragged under the front of the vehicle.

open image in gallery Doyle told officers after arrest ‘I’ve just ruined my family’s life’, the court heard ( Crown Prosecution Service )

Inside the courtroom, the footage was met with gasps and tears in the public gallery, filled with victims and their families. In the dock, Doyle cried as the footage was shown to the court, putting his head down and shutting his eyes.

Mr Greaney said: “Paul Doyle just lost his temper in his desire to get to where he wanted to get to.

“In a rage, he drove into the crowd. When he did so, he intended to cause people within the crowd serious harm. He was prepared to cause those in the crowd, even children, serious harm if necessary to achieve his aim of getting through.

“The truth is as simple as the consequences were awful.”

Mr Greaney said the charges mainly focused on a two-minute period in Water Street, where he said Doyle had accelerated into the crowds, who were leaving the parade to mark Liverpool winning the Premier League.

open image in gallery A total of 134 people were injured in the incident at the Liverpool parade in May ( Reuters )

“The prosecution case is that the defendant had used the vehicle as a weapon over that period of time,” Mr Greaney said. “In doing so, he not only caused injury on a large scale, but he also generated horror in those who had attended what they had thought would be a day of joyfulness.”

Despite the danger, the court was told how some people reacted in a bid to stop Doyle as they “sensed that something dreadful was unfolding”.

One person opened the driver’s door, before Doyle was able to close it, another person smashed the back window by punching it. A camping chair was also thrown.

Mr Greaney singled out ex-soldier Daniel Barr, who managed to get in the back seat and shift the automatic gear stick into “park”.

“It [the vehicle] stopped as the result of a combination of the actions of a man named Daniel Barr who bravely jumped into the back of the vehicle.... and the sheer volume of people trapped under the Galaxy,” said the prosecutor.

Other clips played to court showed the horrific impact on victims, with one injured child pulled from underneath the front of the car. Another piece of footage showed five-month-old baby Teddy Eveson being taken out of his pram, which was hit by the vehicle, along with his mother Sheree Aldridge.

open image in gallery Sheree Aldridge with her partner Dan Eveson. Sheree’s son Teddy’s pram was hit by Doyle ca ( Supplied )

In a moving victim impact statement read out, she said: “In that moment I thought I was going to die. I didn’t know where Dan and Teddy was.

“I felt an overwhelming pain in my leg and looked up to see Teddy’s pushchair on its side further up the road. I thought my Teddy was dead. I thought I was next. I thought my children would grow up without a mother.”

Doyle had told police in interview he went into a panic after a group of men, he described as “drunken loons”, had approached him, with one of them armed with knife, said Mr Greaney.

Mr Greaney said no image or witness account of someone of a knife could be found during the police investigation. “This simply did not happen,” said Mr Greaney, who earlier said Doyle had become “enraged”.

The sentencing continues on Tuesday.