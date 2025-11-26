Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former marine Paul Doyle admits driving into Liverpool fans at trophy parade

Liverpool parade crash: Paul Doyle appears in court accused of driving into crowds of football fans
  • Paul Doyle, a 54-year-old former Royal Marine, has admitted to driving his car into football fans during Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade.
  • The incident on 26 May this year resulted in 134 people being injured, including a six-month-old baby and seven other children.
  • Doyle, from Croxteth, Liverpool, changed his plea to guilty after initially pleading not guilty to the charges.
  • He faces 31 offences, including dangerous driving, affray, and multiple counts of attempting to cause and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
  • The events unfolded just after 6pm on Water Street as thousands celebrated Liverpool's Premier League title win.
