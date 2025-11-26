Liverpool parade crash trial – latest: Paul Doyle in court accused of driving into crowds of football fans

Paul Doyle is accused of 31 offences relating to the incident at Liverpool FC’s victory parade. Picture shows a court sketch from an earlier hearing ( Reuters )

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man accused of driving into crowds of football supporters at Liverpool FC’s victory parade is standing trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

Paul Doyle, 54, is charged with 31 offences relating to the incident on 26 May this year, when thousands of people gathered in the city to celebrate the team winning the Premier League title.

Doyle, of Croxteth in Liverpool, denies dangerous driving, affray, 17 charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent and three counts of wounding with intent.

The jury selection took place on Tuesday morning ahead of the trial beginning, and the second day of the trial is on Wednesday.

Merseyside Police said 134 people were injured when Doyle allegedly drove his Ford Galaxy Titanium into crowds of people leaving the city centre parade in Water Street on 26 May just after 6pm.

The trial is expected to last up to four weeks.

Recommended Liverpool parade crash suspect Paul Doyle pleads not guilty to dangerous driving after car ploughed into fans