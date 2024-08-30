Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Boy, 13, stabbed to death in Oldbury as police launch manhunt

A 13-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Oldbury

Alex Croft
Friday 30 August 2024 05:23
The teenager was stabbed on Lovett Avenue
The teenager was stabbed on Lovett Avenue (Google Street View)

A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager was stabbed to death in the West Midlands.

Police were called to an addresson Lovette Avenue, Oldbury, at 4pm on Thursday (August 29), where a 13-year-old boy was being treated by paramedics.

Despite best efforts of the paramedics, the teenager passed away.

A team of detectives from West Midlands Police are now investigating the incident and have opened a murder inquiry, with no arrests currently made.

Det Supt Shaun Edwards, from the police force’s homicide team, said: "It’s absolutely tragic a young life has been lost. We have specialist officers who will be supporting the family of the boy.

"We have detectives working flat out to find whoever is responsible and bring them into custody as soon as possible."

Anyone with information on the crime has been urged to get in touch with West Midlands Police or Crimestoppers.

