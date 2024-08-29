Support truly

Swedish police have made an arrest after two British travel agents were found shot dead in a burnt-out rental car in Sweden.

Business partners and best friends Farooq Abdulrazaq, 37, and Juan Cifuentes, 33, had travelled for an overnight business trip to Denmark on 14 July to promote their agency, Empire Holidays.

Family members reported the pair missing after they failed to board their return flight to London.

The pair were found dead in the Swedish city of Malmo, inside a rented Toyota RAV4 left in the Fosie industrial area.

Investigations continue in Sweden and the UK, according to Swedish prosecutors.

In a statement, they said: “The prosecutor has today arrested a person on probable cause suspected of aiding and abetting the murder of two British citizens who were found dead in a burnt-out car in Malmö on 14 July this year.

“There will now be interrogations, both with the suspect and others.”

Magnus Pettersson, head of the preliminary investigation, said prosecutors had until Sunday 1 September to decide whether or not the suspect should remain in custody.

This is a breaking news story... More to follow...