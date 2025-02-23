Teenage boy stabbed in front of horrified shoppers at Nottingham Primark

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A teenage boy has been stabbed in the chest in front of horrified shoppers in a Primark store in Nottingham city centre.

The 17-year-old was seriously injured in what police called an “appalling act of violence” in broad daylight on Long Row on Sunday morning.

The victim was slashed in the chest in the shop at around 11.30am “in full view of members of the public”, said Nottinghamshire Police.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to hospital.

The force said the attacker is still on the run after a suspect fled the scene in the direction of Market Square.

Officers believe a fight broke out between a group of young people outside the store before the attack happened.

Pictures from the scene show a large emergency services presence and a cordon in place, with the shop seen sealed off. Primark confirmed that its Nottingham store is currently closed.

Police launched an investigation into the incident and are now appealing to witnesses to come forward with information.

Detective Inspector Paul Shortt, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an appalling act of violence carried out in full view of members of the public.

“A team of detectives is now working to understand exactly what happened in the moments before, during and after this incident.

“To this end they want to hear from anyone who saw or heard any part of what happened. No matter how significant you think your information may be, we want to hear from you without delay.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 241 of 23 February 2025. Information can also be passed in confidence to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

A Primark spokesperson said: “Our Nottingham store is currently closed until further notice following an incident that took place earlier today.

“Our thoughts are with the victim and we are focused on supporting our colleagues who were in store at the time.

“We are assisting the police with their investigation and are unable to comment further.”