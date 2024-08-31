Notting Hill Carnival: Mother stabbed in front of daughter, 3, dies

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A mother who was stabbed in front of her three-year-old daughter at Notting Hill Carnival has died.

Cher Maximen, 32, had been fighting for her life after she was knifed while with her young child at the festival on Sunday.

The 32-year-old died in hospital on Saturday morning, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

More follows on this breaking news story...