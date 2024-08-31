Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Notting Hill Carnival: Mother stabbed in front of daughter, 3, dies

Cher Maximen, 32, had been fighting for her life in hospital after she was knifed while with her young child

Tara Cobham
Saturday 31 August 2024 09:25
(The Independent)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A mother who was stabbed in front of her three-year-old daughter at Notting Hill Carnival has died.

Cher Maximen, 32, had been fighting for her life after she was knifed while with her young child at the festival on Sunday.

The 32-year-old died in hospital on Saturday morning, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

More follows on this breaking news story...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in