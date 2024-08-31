Notting Hill Carnival: Mother stabbed in front of daughter, 3, dies
Cher Maximen, 32, had been fighting for her life in hospital after she was knifed while with her young child
A mother who was stabbed in front of her three-year-old daughter at Notting Hill Carnival has died.
Cher Maximen, 32, had been fighting for her life after she was knifed while with her young child at the festival on Sunday.
The 32-year-old died in hospital on Saturday morning, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.
More follows on this breaking news story...