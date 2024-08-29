Support truly

A chef who worked under Gordon Ramsey is fighting for his life after being attacked in the area of Notting Hill Carnival - as police took the unusual step to name him in an appeal for their investigation.

Mussie Imnetu, 41, who was visiting London on business from Dubai, was found unconscious with a head injury after leaving Dr Power coffee shop in Queensway on Monday at 11.22pm.

The venue had been playing music and serving food to the packed Carnival crowds when he was attacked - and customers tried to stop the assault, said the Met Police.

After receiving first aid from officers at the scene, Mr Imnetu - who is from Sweden and has worked at prestiguious restaurants across the world - was rushed to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. His family is being supported by specialist officers.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, police arrested a 31-year-old man at an address in Newham on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody at a south London police station.

Mussie Imnetu leaving The Arts Club ( Met Police )

Now, in an ususual step taken by the force, detectives have named the victim as they appealed for the public’s help to piece together his movements.

He was captured on CCTV looking at his phone as he left The Arts Club on Dover Street, W1 at 1pm before being seen walking alone and wearing a blue t-shirt and black jeans.

He later bought a white baseball cap.

Mr Imnetu works for the luxury Arts Club restaurant in Dubai and, according to his profile on its website, has worked under well-known chefs such as Alain Ducasse, Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing.

DCI Brian Howie, leading the investigation from the Met’s Homicide Command, said: “While the arrest of a suspect is a significant step in our investigation, we are still very keen to hear from anyone who can help piece together Mussie’s movements between when he left The Arts Club at 1pm and when he arrived at Dr Power restaurant at10.30pm.

“If you visited the restaurant between 10pm and 11.30pm on Monday night or were in the area and saw something, regardless of the reason you were there, please do get in touch.

“Our focus is on what happened to Mussie. Did you speak with him at the restaurant or do you have any images or videos between these times that could assist the investigation? The attack happened around 11.20pm. Customers at the venue tried to help stop the attack, we need to speak with these people and I urge them to contact us.

“We are releasing Mussie’s name and two photos of him - one showing him on the day of the attack - in the hope that it triggers someone’s memory and prompts them to come forward.”

The appeal came as a mother remains in a coma and may lose her leg after being stabbed in Notting Hill Carnival in front of her three-year-old daughter.

A police officer takes a photo for party-goers at Notting Hill Carnival ( REUTERS )

Cher Maximen, 32, is fighting for life in hospital after she tried to stop a fight breaking out at the street festival.

Commander Charmain Brenyah, the Met’s spokesperson for the event, said: “Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the woman who is fighting for her life in hospital and with her loved ones. She came to Carnival to have fun with her young child and was caught up in the most awful violence.”

Ms Maximen is among the eight people who were stabbed over the weekend festival as police made around 350 arrests, with 72 of those being for possession of an offensive weapon after three firearms were recovered.

A total of 61 police officers were injured during the event, with assaults mostly involving kicks, punches or pushes.

Organiser Notting Hill Carnival said it worked “closely with the Metropolitan Police and many dedicated partners”, adding “there is no excuse” for violence and “that is not carnival”.

Around 1 million people attend the festival each year, which has taken place since 1966 and celebrates Caribbean culture.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101, messages @MetCC on X or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 giving the reference 8020/26AUG.

Information can also be provided online, by visiting this dedicated appeal page.