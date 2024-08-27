Man charged with murder of bus driver after being stopped at Notting Hill Carnival

Support truly

A man has been charged with the murder of a London bus driver earlier this month, after being spotted and arrested by Metropolitan Police officers at Notting Hill Carnival.

Derek Thomas, 53, was fatally stabbed in the chest near Stoke Newington Common on August 1.

After being arrested on Monday, 26 August, Kamar Williams, 33, was charged with murder and possession of a knife.

He is due to appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday, 3 August on suspicion of assisting an offender and taken into custody, but later released on bail.

Mr Thomas, from Stoke Newington, has been described by colleagues at Go-Ahead London as “a true gentleman at work and always smiling”.

Paying tribute to Mr Thomas, Tom Joyner, managing director for Go-London, spoke of his “great sadness”.

“The entire team at Go-Ahead London is saddened by this incident and the tragic loss of one of their colleagues, and our thoughts are with the family of the colleague who has lost their life,” he said.

“We will ensure our teams and the family of our colleague receive any support required from Go-Ahead London during this difficult time. We are assisting the Police with their investigation into the incident.”