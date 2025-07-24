Mother and two teenage children killed in Northern Ireland shooting named by police

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A mother and her two children killed in a suspected triple murder and attempted suicide in Northern Ireland have been named.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) named the three victims in the incident in Maguiresbridge on Wednesday as Vanessa Whyte, 45, a veterinary surgeon originally from Co Clare, her daughter Sara Rutledge, 13, and son James Rutledge, 14.

A fourth person, a man, remains in a serious condition in hospital after the incident in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge on Wednesday. All four people are members of the same household and all four suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

A murder investigation has been launched and police are pursuing a triple murder and attempted suicide line of inquiry.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Today, our thoughts remain with those loved ones whose worlds have been torn apart.”

Vanessa Whyte and her children Sara and James were found dead after a shooting (Handout/PA) ( Handout )

He continued: “Our investigation is continuing and I am keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to get in touch.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who had spoken to Vanessa, Sara or James over the last few weeks. If you are someone that Vanessa, Sara or James may have confided in, please come and speak to us.

“Any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem could prove crucial to our investigation.”

St Patricks Lisbellaw Hurling Club said all three were "active and beloved members of our club and will be desperately missed".

"We are working with the GAA at county, provincial and national level, to implement the association's critical incident protocols," they said.

"We will also work closely with all appropriate services to ensure that those who require support at this difficult time can access it.”

First Minister Michelle O'Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, on Wednesday, expressed their shock at the tragedy.

"We are deeply saddened by the events which have unfolded in Maguiresbridge this morning", they said in a joint statement.

"Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims and their families, and the wider community."We want to pay tribute to and thank our emergency services who responded to the incident."

Maguirestown is a small village about three miles from Eniskillen. It had a population of 940 at the 2021 Census.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn said: “The news from Maguiresbridge is tragic and deeply distressing.

“My thoughts are with the victims, their relatives and the local community in Fermanagh.”