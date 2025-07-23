Two dead and two injured in Northern Ireland shooting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two people have died and two people have been seriously injured in a shooting in Co Fermanagh, police in Northern Ireland have said.

The shooting took place within the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge.

“We can advise there is no ongoing risk to the public,” they added.

Two people are being treated in hospital for serious injuries, the force said.

“A further update will follow in due course.”

Maguirestown is a small village about three miles from Eniskillen.

It had a population of 940 at the 2021 Census.

Traffic Watch Northern Ireland said in a post on X that Drummeer Road is closed.

“Please be aware that this may also lead to delays on the A4 Belfast Road,” the post said.

“Please seek an alternative route.”

The shooting was “truly shocking”, Democratic Unionist Party assembly member Deborah Erskine said.

“[It] has stunned the entire community.”

She urged people not to speculate about the shooting, and to allow police to investigate.

open image in gallery The shooting happened in the Drummeer Road area in Maguiresbridge ( Google )

“The area of Maguiresbridge where this has happened is a rural, quiet area and everyone is deeply affected by what has happened this morning,” Ms Erskine said.

“My deepest condolences are with the families of those who have been killed as a result of this incident. Their lives have been turned upside down this morning.

“This morning I was speaking to police dealing with the incident. I paid tribute to the emergency services at the scene.

“I also appeal for privacy to allow the PSNI to carry out their investigations.”

Sinn Féin MP Pat Cullen similarly said she urged people not to speculate on “the details of this tragic and shocking incident”.

“My thoughts are with the victims and their families at this tragic time,” she said.

“I am in contact with the police around this ongoing situation.”

A number of roads were closed while police carried out their investigations, Ms Cullen said.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call at 8.21am on Wednesday.

Three emergency ambulances, one rapid response paramedic, two ambulance officers and an ambulance doctor were dispatched.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at scene, one patient has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast by Air Ambulance and another to South West Acute Hospital by Ambulance,” the service said.