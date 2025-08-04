For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former priest accused of leading an evangelical cult in the Church of England has denied “brainwashing” his followers as he stands trial for sexually abusing 13 women.

Christopher Brain, who led the rave-style Nine O-Clock Service (NOS) in Sheffield in the 80s and 90s, allegedly surrounded himself with women who wore lingerie or revealing clothes as part of his “homebase team” who kept his house “spotlessly clean”.

Jurors at Inner London Crown Court previously heard the women – sometimes referred to as “the Lycra Lovelies” or “the Lycra Nuns” – were on a rota to help maintain the home of then-Reverend Brain. Duties sometimes included helping him get to bed and performing sexual favours, it is alleged.

The 68-year-old denies one count of rape and 36 counts of indecent assault relating to 13 women in the church movement between 1981 and 1995.

Giving evidence in his own defence on Monday, Mr Brain – who was in a Christian band – admitted he became the unofficial leader of a Christian group known as the “Nairn Street Community”, made up of up of around a dozen people who felt they did not fit into a traditional church congregation.

This group later became part of NOS, formed after they heard “charismatic” evangelical American minister John Wimber speak. His preaching included practices such as “laying on hands” and speaking in tongues, the court heard.

Mr Brain admitted he would be described as the leader of NOS, a congregation which met for 9pm services “shaped around club culture” at St Thomas’ in Crookes, Sheffield, but claimed there were other members of a leadership team. Mr Brain said he "rarely" stood at the front of worships and instead played more of a "producer" role.

He admitted he may have been “overbearing” at times as he led the art and direction of NOS services, which featured music and visual effects.

“I think most of the time I lead on consensus,” he told the jury from the witness box, wearing a black suit and shirt.

“It’s also my character style. However when it got to music and direction I could be very direct and be very Yorkshire and straight and I think at times I probably was overbearing.”

Asked by his lawyer, Iain Simkins KC, if he was at times “overly direct”, he replied: “Yeah, by today’s standards.”

However, he denied “brainwashing” or “exerting undue control” over congregation members.

Asked by Mr Simkin “did you turn them into robots to allow you to manipulate them for your own sexual desires”, he responded: “No.”

The prosecution allege NOS became a “closed and controlled” group which he used to “sexually assault a staggering number of women from his congregation”.

The former priest appeared in a 1995 documentary and made admissions to the filmmaker of sexual contact with a number of the female members of NOS, jurors were told.

Mr Brain, 68, who denies all charges, insists NOS was not a cult. He accepts that he engaged in sexual activity with some of the complainants, but that it was consensual.

The eight-week trial continues.

