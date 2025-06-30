Panel of potential jurors chosen in trial of former Nine O’Clock Service priest

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A panel of 16 potential jurors has been selected in the trial of a former priest accused of sexual offences against 13 women.

Christopher Brain, 68, from Wilmslow, Cheshire, was leader of the evangelical movement the Nine O’Clock Service in Sheffield between 1986 and 1995.

He is facing trial at Inner London Crown Court accused of one count of rape and 36 counts of indecent assault between 1981 and 1995.

Wearing a purple shirt, navy trousers and glasses, he sat in the dock as a short legal matter was dealt with on Monday before the panel was selected.

Judge Freya Newbery told the potential jurors that jury service is “one of the most important civil functions that you can perform”.

It is expected that his trial will last around eight weeks.

The potential jurors were sent home until Tuesday when the prosecution case is expected to open.