Court hears bid to raise triple killer’s sentence to whole-life term

A hearing to decide whether triple murderer Nicholas Prosper’s sentence should be increased to a whole-life order has begun at the Court of Appeal.

Prosper, 19, would become the first person aged between 18 and 20 to be given a whole-life tariff if three senior judges rule that his sentence should be raised.

He was jailed in March for a minimum term of 49 years, less 188 days already spent in custody, after admitting killing his mother, Juliana Falcon, 48, and siblings Giselle Prosper, 13, and Kyle Prosper, 16, at their family flat in Luton, Bedfordshire, on September 13 2023.

He also admitted weapons charges after plotting a mass shooting at his former primary school in the town.

If he had succeeded, he would have carried out the first major school shooting in Britain since the 1996 massacre in Dunblane, Scotland, in which Thomas Hamilton murdered 16 children and a teacher before turning the gun on himself.

The Solicitor General referred his sentence to the Court of Appeal as “unduly lenient”, with barrister Tom Little KC, for the Solicitor General, stating the case was “exceptional”.

open image in gallery Nicholas Prosper murdered his mother and two siblings ( PA Media )

The hearing before the Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, Mr Justice Goss and Mr Justice Wall is due to conclude later on Wednesday.

Tom Little KC, for the Solicitor General, told the Court of Appeal: “What the facts reveal is a case which, on any view, was exceptional, even in the context of a murder.

“This reference turns on a single issue.”

He continued: “Was the judge wrong not to impose a whole life order, or was such a sentence the only sentence reasonably open to her, on the facts of this very unusual case?”

He added: “It was a murder of three people, two of them were children, including the intended rape of the sister. That did not take place, but it had been intended.

“The murders were committed one after the other in their own home, heard by neighbours and each was aware they were being killed by their son or sibling, and one pleaded, that is the brother, for his life.”

Mr Little also said: “It is difficult to see how this did not involve substantial premeditation and planning.”

open image in gallery Nicholas Prosper ‘had an undiagnosed neurological condition’, his lawyer says ( PA Media )

David Bentley KC, representing Prosper at the Court of Appeal, said that his client “clearly had an undiagnosed neurological condition” which contributed to the crimes.

He continued: “It is very difficult to say how a 49-year sentence in itself, with all this background, can be said to be unduly lenient.”

Mr Bentley acknowledged that if Prosper was aged 21 or over, it “would have been very difficult to argue” that he should not have been given a whole-life order.

He said: “The reality is that with the existing sentence, the earliest date he could actually be considered for parole is in his late 60s, and the dangerousness is covered by the life sentence.

“As the court knows, if he remains considered to be dangerous, he never comes out anyway, so a life sentence is a life sentence and the minimum term simply provides a time when it can be reviewed.”

Prosper watched proceedings via a video link from HMP Belmarsh, at times with his head in his hands.

open image in gallery Nicholas Prosper’s victims, from left: Giselle Prosper, Juliana Falcon and Kyle Prosper ( PA Media )

The Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, sitting with Mr Justice Goss and Mr Justice Wall, said a judgment could be given at 12pm following the completion of submissions in the appeal hearing.

She said: “We are acutely aware of the tragic context in which this reference arises and aware of the public interest and the immediate interests of family and friends.

“We hope to be able to give a full judgment this morning, and we will need to consider whether we can do that.”

Whole-life terms

Sentencing Prosper at Luton Crown Court in March, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said that a whole-life term could only be given to an 18 to 20-year-old if a court deemed “that the seriousness of the combination of offences is exceptionally high”.

But she stopped short of imposing a whole-life order in Prosper’s case, as he was stopped from carrying out the school shooting, having murdered his family earlier than he intended after his mother woke up.

open image in gallery A court artist drawing of Nicholas Prosper appearing in the dock at Luton Crown Court ( PA Wire )

She continued that while he was “indisputably a very dangerous young man”, the risk to the public was met with a life sentence.

She continued: “Despite the gravity of your crimes, it is the explicit joint submission of counsel that a lengthy, finite term will be a sufficiently severe penalty, and this is not such an exceptionally serious case of the utmost gravity where the sentence of last resort must be imposed on an offender who was 18 at the time and is 19 today.”

As well as the murder sentences, Prosper also received concurrent jail terms of life with a minimum term of 18 years for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, three-and-a-half years for buying the gun and one year for possession of a kitchen knife, to run concurrently.

Whole-life orders are reserved for the most serious offences, with those handed the tariffs including Louis De Zoysa, who murdered Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matt Ratana in 2020, and Kyle Clifford, who murdered his ex-partner Louise Hunt, her sister Hannah Hunt and mother Carol Hunt in 2024.

Rules were changed in 2022 to allow younger defendants aged 18 to 20 to receive whole-life orders in exceptional circumstances, but no one in that age bracket has received the sentence since then.