Up to 22 tonnes of cheddar ‘stolen from cheesemongers’ in elaborate scam

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

More than £300,000 worth of cheddar has allegedly been stolen from a London-based cheesemonger in an elaborate scam.

Neal’s Yard Dairy said it delivered around 950 wheels (22 tonnes) of cloth-bound cheese to an alleged fraudster posing as a wholesale distributor for a major French retailer before realising it was a fake firm.

The Southwark company said it had still paid the producers of the cheese so the individual dairies would not have to bear the costs and is now working with police to identify the perpetrators.

The artisan cheddars, including Hafod Welsh, Westcombe, and Pitchfork, sell from between £7 and £12 for around 300g.

Neal’s Yard Dairy urged cheesemongers around the world to contact them if they suspect they have been sold the stolen cheddar, particularly cheese wheels in a 10kg or 24kg format.

Neal’s Yard Dairy has sold British and Irish farm-made and artisan cheeses since the 1980s ( Creative Commons )

The company has sold British and Irish farm-made and artisan cheeses since the 1980s. It has four shops in London and also sells online and by subscription.

Tom Calver, from producer Westcombe Dairy, said it was “absolutely terrible” so much cheese was allegedly stolen after years of work.

“The process of making that cheese started almost three years ago, when we planted seeds for the animals’ feed,” he told the BBC.

“The amount of work that’s gone into nurturing the cows, emphasising best farming practice, and transforming the milk one batch at a time to produce the best possible cheese is beyond estimation.”

Hafod cheddar farm owner Patrick Holden added: “The breach of trust by this fraudulent customer is a violation of the atmosphere of good faith and respect. It is a world where one’s word is one’s bond.”

A Neal’s Yard Dairy spokesperson said: “The company is now taking steps to ensure both its financial stability and the continued development of the British artisan cheese sector.”

The Met Police said it was investigating “the theft of a large quantity of cheese” and enquiries were ongoing into the circumstances.

“On Monday, 21 October we received a report of the theft of a large quantity of cheese from a manufacturer based in Southwark. Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances,” a Met Police spokesperson said.