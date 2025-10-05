Man, 30s, found stabbed to death in house in Leicester - police make six arrests

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have made six arrests after a man in his 30s was discovered dead in a house in Leicester.

Officers attended the property in Sawley Street in the early hours of Sunday morning at 1.37am, where they found the man, who had suffered a stab wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leicestershire Police has launched a murder investigation and said six men have been arrested.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and another five, aged between 24 and 53, have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They are currently in custody.

On Sunday, forensic officers and a specialist search team were examining the address, while other officers were checking nearby CCTV and carrying out house-to-house enquiries.

TDetective Chief Inspector Tim Lindley urged people with information about the incident to come forward.

He said: “Dedicated policing resources are being used for this operation as we work to build up a full understanding of what has happened.

“We believe the incident happened inside the address in Sawley Street in the early hours of this morning and sadly a man has died as a result.

“The victim and the man currently in custody for murder are known to each other and our priority at this time is to establish exactly what has occurred.

“Throughout the day officers have been in the street speaking to residents and offering reassurance. This remains ongoing and we would urge anyone who heard or saw anything that might help with our investigation to please come forward.”