Murder probe launched after two men shot in London

Police have launched a murder probe after a man was killed in a double shooting in south London.

Officers and emergency personnel were called to reports of a shooting on New Park Road, Clapham at 8.50pm on Monday. Ambulance workers treated two men at the scene, aged 20 and 27, who were both rushed to a major trauma centre as a priority.

They reported that the 27-year-old died of his wounds in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

His family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

The younger victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening but he remains in hospital.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said two ambulance crews, multiple paramedics and two advanced trauma teams were dispatched to the scene after reports of a shooting.

Local media is citing comments from a nearby resident who claims they heard six gunshots followed by a lot of screaming.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee, who is leading the investigation, said: “My team are working at pace to establish the full circumstances that led to this man’s tragic death.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends at this very difficult time. They continue to be supported by specialist officers.

“A crime scene remains in place and residents can expect to see increased patrols in the local area as we carry out enquiries.

“We urge anyone in or around New Park Road to look at any doorbell or camera footage and share anything that may be of use with police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or online, quoting CAD 7805/08Sep25. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by submitting an online form.