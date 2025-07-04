For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The London boroughs with the highest rates of crime this year have been revealed.

The Metropolitan Police has released the crime statistics for every London borough up to June this year.

In total, there were 455,768 offences recorded by the country’s largest police force from January to June 2025.

Theft was the most commonly recorded crime with 148,559 offences recorded, according to the Met Police. This was down from 155,483 thefts from January to June 2024 – a 4.5 per cent decrease.

This includes 46,518 thefts from a person, and 45,224 shoplifting offences, Met Police statistics show.

Violence against a person was the second most recorded crime, with 119,721 incidents. This was slightly higher than the same period last year – 118,696.

Third was vehicle offences at 43,929, followed by arson and criminal damage with 27,643 incidents recorded over the first six months of the year.

The map below shows the number of crimes recorded in each London borough:

Westminster was the borough with the highest levels of crime across London, with 41,639 crimes recorded in the first six months of the year. There were 25,997 theft offences recorded by the Met Police, and 5,346 ‘violence against a person’ crimes from January to June 2025.

Camden had the second-highest levels of crime from January to June at 20,333. There were 10,160 thefts, 3,481 violent incidents and 481 sexual assault reports in the area.

In third is Newham in East London, with 19,789 crimes recorded in the first six months of the year. There were 7,028 thefts, 1,407 drug offences and 1,015 incidents of arson and criminal damage.

The ten boroughs with the highest levels of crime in London: