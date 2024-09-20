Mohamed Al Fayed – latest: Harrods sex abuse claims ‘combined horrific parts of Savile, Epstein and Weinstein’
Survivors and lawyers speak at press conference on ‘horrific’ allegations of ‘corporate sexual exploitation’
More than 20 women have accused former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed of sexual assault, including five who say they were raped.
“This is one of the worst cases of corporate sexual exploitation that certainly I and perhaps the world has ever seen,” barrister Bruce Drummond told a press conference held by lawyers and victims on Friday.
Dean Armstrong KC said it “combines some of the most horrific elements of case involving Jimmy Saville, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein”.
The ex-employees, all female, said the Egyptian billionaire had assaulted them while working at the world-famous London department store, in allegations first revealed by the BBC documentary Al-Fayed: Predator at Harrods.
After the allegations were revealed, another woman came forward to accuse him of “sickening” sexual abuse.
Al-Fayed, who is accused of abusing women in London, Paris, St Tropez and Abu Dhabi, died last year aged 94.
Harrods said it was “utterly appalled” by the allegations and said they were the actions of “someone intent on abusing his power wherever he operated”.
Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673).
Watch: Al Fayed case compared to Jimmy Savile as lawyers call Harrods owner 'monster'
Barrister says compensation for victims would be ‘welcome'
Barrister Dean Armstrong KC said compensation from Harrods for women who have claimed sexual abuse against Mohamed Al Fayed would be “welcome”.
He said: “If Harrods feel that they ought to compensate women financially for what they’ve done and how they failed them, then of course that is something which we would welcome.
“But we are not going to sit here and accept any suggestion that we are only interested in money.
“This is about much, much, much more.”
Harrods’ current owners said they stood by a statement issued on Thursday which said they were “utterly appalled” by the allegations of abuse, and have set up a page on its website inviting former employees to come forward if they have any allegations.
Al Fayed sex abuse victim fights back tears as she recalls how Harrods boss paralysed her with fear
My colleague Lucy Leeson has more details here:
Al Fayed sex abuse victim recalls how Harrods boss paralysed her with fear
A former Harrods worker fought back tears as she claimed boss Mohamed Al Fayed left her paralysed with fear. More than 20 women have accused the former Harrods owner of sexual assault, including five who say they were raped. At a press conference held by lawyers and survivors in London on Friday (20 September), former worker Natacha recalled how she was summoned to Fayed’s apartment on pretext of a job review. She claims Al Fayed had sex toys in the room and “pushed himself” onto her, before she fell to the floor. She claims Al Fayed said she would never work in London again if she told anyone what had happened. Harrods said it was “utterly appalled” by the allegations and said they were the actions of “someone intent on abusing his power wherever he operated”.
We need more women at the top, says Gloria Allred
There are not enough women in top professional roles in the UK, leading women’s rights lawyer Gloria Allred told the press conference.
“If we had a more integrated workplace by gender and race and age, ethnic origin sexual orientation and so forth, we would have a better workplace, a more productive workplace,” Ms Allred said.
“It would be in a corporation’s interest to do that. There are not enough women in the UK or in the US who are at the top level.”
“That has to change, and maybe we’d have less sexual abuse by people in power if the people in power were women.”
Lawyers ‘aware of allegations at other institutions with links to Al-Fayed'
Barrister Maria Mulla told the press conference: “We are aware of allegations that have been made at other places of work. We represent also women who were employed by the Ritz.
“We don’t at this stage represent any women who, for instance, sustained attacks at Fulham Football Club but our investigations are obviously ongoing into all these entities that he had an involvement in”.
“Because our investigations so far have revealed that the number of women involved in this, simply from Harrods, has been startling. So it’s highly unlikely that there are not victims out there from these other places of work.
“Wherever he went, there will be victims.”
Al Fayed was the owner of the Ritz Paris hotel
Police were involved in the case
“The police were involved in this case. We know that a complaint was made by, a young woman of 15 years old,” said Dean Armstrong KC.
“This is not a criticism of the police, it is not any kind of judgement on the police action.”
Survivors come from all over the world
Asked about the global scope of the case, barrister Bruce Drummond told the news conference the “scope of this case is vast” and listed countries were Mohamed Al Fayed’s accusers are from.
He said some of the women are from Malaysia, Australia, Italy, Romania, the US and Canada.
“The global aspect of this case … is because this is a claim that will affect far reaching jurisdictions,” Mr Drummond said.
“We do not see this as anything but a global claim. Also, the assaults, the rapes, the attempted rapes were carried out all over the world, it wasn’t just in Paris and the UK.”
Legal team ‘not ruling anything out'
Dean Armstrong KC suggests the legal team are pursuing other parties – without adding further details.
“It is certainly not the case that we are not pursuing other parties,” he responds to a reporter.
“We are not ruling anything out,” he added.
Further related allegations, lawyer says
Barrister Maria Mulla has told the press conference that there are further allegations yet to come.
Asked whether there are more serious allegations yet to come beyond those seen in the BBC’s documentary, “Yes, unfortunately so. From the numerous women that we represent we have a number of more serious allegations that have been made.
“Also that don’t just concern Mohammad Al-Fayed. But we are not able to go any further about that now.”
However, she added that they are “the worst sexual assaults that you can imagine”.
Survivor recalls attempted rape by Al-Fayed
Natacha, who formerly worked as Al-Fayed’s PA, recalled being summoned to his room, where she she would go through a “forced kiss, his hands gripping your face to his lip or pulling you down to his lap where his hands were free to explore any part of your body he wished”.
She was reminded not to tell anyone, being told that Al-Fayed would find out if she did. “I felt such fear and some sick loyalty as his employee. It was an era when women were still the underclass in the working world,” she said.
One night she was asked to stay late, and was summoned to Al-Fayed’s apartment on pretext of job review. Natacha was escorted by security guard who ushered her into his private sitting room and the door was locked behind her.
She was offered a glass of champagne. Sex toys were on view and his bedroom door was partially open, Natacha said, adding: “I felt petrified.”
Al-Fayed “pushed himself” onto her, before Natacha fell onto the floor with him still on top of her. “I managed to kick free and free myself, I ran towards the door. I told him I was meeting my father for dinner and he would be worried I was late,” Natacha said.
“He just laughed at me,” she said. He then “composed himself” and told her not to tell anyone – or she would never work in London again and that he knew where her family lived.
“I felt scared and sick. Eventually leaving Park Lane, I never stepped foot in his private office again,” Natacha said.