More than 20 women have accused former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed of sexual assault, including five who say they were raped.

“This is one of the worst cases of corporate sexual exploitation that certainly I and perhaps the world has ever seen,” barrister Bruce Drummond told a press conference held by lawyers and victims on Friday.

Dean Armstrong KC said it “combines some of the most horrific elements of case involving Jimmy Saville, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein”.

The ex-employees, all female, said the Egyptian billionaire had assaulted them while working at the world-famous London department store, in allegations first revealed by the BBC documentary Al-Fayed: Predator at Harrods.

After the allegations were revealed, another woman came forward to accuse him of “sickening” sexual abuse.

Al-Fayed, who is accused of abusing women in London, Paris, St Tropez and Abu Dhabi, died last year aged 94.

Harrods said it was “utterly appalled” by the allegations and said they were the actions of “someone intent on abusing his power wherever he operated”.

