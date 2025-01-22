For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Belfast man whose body was found in Spain had been stabbed and shot, his family said they have been told.

John George, 37, a father-of-two from west Belfast, also known as John Hardy, had been on holiday in Alicante when he was reported missing in December.

Several members of his family, including his brother Darren and father Billy, travelled to Spain to help in the search and a body was found earlier this month.

A man has appeared in court in Spain on suspicion of his murder.

Solicitor firm KRW Law, representing the George family, said in a statement that relatives had received a post-mortem examination report from the Spanish authorities.

John George's father Billy holding a photograph of his son ( PA Wire )

They said it indicated that Mr George had been stabbed before being shot, and added that they had instructed another pathologist to conduct a second post-mortem examination.

“We can confirm the family have received an autopsy report from the Spanish authorities,” KRW Law said. “The findings point to John having been stabbed before being shot.

“As a precautionary measure and in order to make sure we have absolute clarity on the cause of death, we have instructed another pathologist to conduct a second autopsy on John’s remains.

“In the past few days, we have been liaising with the family together with the coroner’s office, the appointed pathologist and nominated funeral director on the logistics engaged in this very sensitive matter.

“It is hoped that the second autopsy will be completed at some stage early next week.”

KRW Law also said that in the interim, the family were “encouraged by the latest development confirming the issuing of arrest warrants for a suspect in relation to John’s murder”.

“They are hopeful that all engaged authorities will pursue implementation of the warrants in order to take the case to the next very important stage of the investigation,” the firm added.

Spanish authorities have now issued three arrest warrants for an individual suspected of Mr George’s murder, according to the BBC. Earlier this month, officers arrested a 32-year-old man who has since been bailed.

DI Jennifer Rea, from The Police Service of Northern Ireland, said earlier this month: “My thoughts are, first and foremost, with Mr George’s family at this distressing time. Our dedicated family liaison officers continue to provide support to the family, and we continue to work closely with international law enforcement agencies.