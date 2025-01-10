Family of missing father in ‘living nightmare’ as body found in Spain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A body has been found in the search for a father who went missing while in Spain, with local police arresting a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

The alarm was raised for the whereabouts of John George after the “generous” 37-year-old failed to return to his children in Belfast, Northern Ireland before Christmas.

His family, including his father Billy and younger brother Darren, joined dozens of volunteers to search the mountains and waste dumps around Alicante.

But on 7 January, a body was discovered in the small village of Rojales, outside of Valencia.

A Guarda Civil police spokesperson told The Independent: “At this time, the relevant procedures are being carried out to determine the causes of death and proceed with the identification of the body, although in the absence of forensic results, everything indicates that it could be a missing person whose family reported his disappearance.

“Due to these events, on the same day a 32-year-old man was arrested for an alleged crime of homicide.”

Mr George’s brother Darren, previously told The Independent he feared his brother was dead after disappearing on telling the family he was going to pick up his passport on 14 December.

Family handout photo of John George, (left), also known as John Hardy, with his brother Darren (Family/PA) ( PA Media )

He told the BBC: “I have climbed through mountains, I have crawled through drainpipes and sewers. I’ve done everything in my power to find my brother. But no family deserve this. This has been a living nightmare and it will continue.”

His sister posted on Facebook: “John my big brother, my biggest protector in life. I honestly can’t get my head around the fact I will never see or hear from you again.”

Mr George’s father, Billy, said he had laid flowers close to where the body was found.

He said: “I never thought in my life I would have to lay flowers in a foreign country. You will never be forgotten. I can’t even speak my heart is broken.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said they were made aware, on Tuesday, of the discovery of the body.

DI Jennifer Rea said: “My thoughts are, first and foremost, with Mr George’s family at this distressing time.

“Our dedicated family liaison officers continue to provide support to the family, and we continue to work closely with international law enforcement agencies.

“I am keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information that could assist the Spanish Investigation Team with their enquiries to please contact us on 101.”