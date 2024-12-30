For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The Mayor of London has issued a warning over ticket scams for the capital’s New Year’s Eve firework display as police prepare for an “exceptionally busy” night in London.

Sadiq Khan said Ticketmaster is the only place to buy and resell tickets for the annual event, which sees thousands flock to the South Bank and Victoria Embankment, after fake tickets sparked chaos last year.

Some New Year’s revellers complained of long queues, poor signage and not being allowed into the allocated viewing areas at last year’s display.

“Ticketmaster is the only place to buy resale tickets - watch out for scammers claiming to sell tickets online or offline. If you have tickets, please remember to bring ID,” Khan posted on X.

open image in gallery Preparations are under way for the New Year's Eve fireworks display in central London ( Jonathan Brady/PA Wire )

The Metropolitan Police warned anyone trying to force entry to the sold-out display without valid tickets could face arrest or prosecution.

It comes as hundreds of police officers prepare for New Year’s celebrations across the capital.

Setting out their policing plans, the force said they have “dedicated resources” in central London and there will be a highly visible police presence.

Commander Nick John, who is leading the New Year’s Eve policing operation, said: “We have been working with our partners for many months in preparation for tomorrow.

“New Year’s Eve is always a night where demand is greater and I want to acknowledge the efforts of Met officers, staff, volunteers and Special Constables - as well as our colleagues in the other emergency services - who will be away from their families working hard to make sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable night.

“London is expected to be exceptionally busy, particularly in the West End and surrounding areas. Please plan your evening ahead of time, including your journey home. Where possible, we would encourage people to attend organised events.

“Anyone planning to come into the centre of London should be aware that the main fireworks display on the Embankment is a fully ticketed event and is sold out.

“Regrettably in recent years we have seen an increase in incidents where a minority have tried to illegally force entry into ticketed events, putting everyone’s safety at risk. Anyone trying to gain entry in this way tomorrow could be arrested and could face prosecution.”

open image in gallery The Met expect London to be ‘exceptionally busy’ on New Year’s Eve and warned people to be vigilant ( PA Archive )

He added: “Finally I would encourage everyone to be vigilant, to keep their eyes and ears open and to report anything suspicious either by speaking to an officer or by dialling 999.

“On behalf of the Met, I wish all Londoners, and those visiting our city to celebrate, a very Happy New Year.”

In addition, a team from non-profit organisation Safer Spaces will be providing a safe space in Waterloo station providing help or support for anyone concerned about violence against women and girls, domestic or sexual violence.