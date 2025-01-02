Man appears in court accused of homophobic abuse of Matt Lucas

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has appeared in court accused of verbally abusing Matt Lucas while the comedian was on his way to a football match.

Ayub Dirie, 32, is alleged to have used homophobic language towards Lucas, who was heading to the Emirates Stadium to see Arsenal take on Liverpool on October 27 2024 in Islington, north London.

The defendant, of Plimsoll Road, Islington, spoke only to confirm his name and address at a short hearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Dirie, who wore a black coat in the dock, was also charged with racially aggravated harassment and using abusive words towards two police officers.

He was granted unconditional bail and the case was sent to Snaresbrook Crown Court for a case management hearing on January 30.

Lucas, who stepped down from his co-hosting duties on the hit Channel 4 baking competition The Great British Bake Off in December 2022, just completed hosting two seasons of Sky Max’s Fantasy Football League revival.