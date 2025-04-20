Family pay tribute to ‘joyous spirit’ engineer hit by car

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The family of an engineer who died after being hit by a car have paid tribute to his “wonderfully joyous spirit”, as police charged a man with murder.

Martin O’Donovan, 46, was hit by a vehicle on Stonyhurst Road in Woolton, Liverpool at around 11:45pm on Friday, Merseyside Police said.

In a tribute, his family described him as “a loving, caring, fun, and intelligent son, brother and uncle who would light up any room with his humour and presence”.

They added: “Martin lived by his motto ‘keep smiling’ and was deeply devoted to his family and friends.

“He was an accomplished engineer and a skilled outdoorsman — well-read, well-travelled and full of light. His wonderfully joyous spirit will live on in everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

They said they were “devastated” by his death, calling it a cruel and senseless loss. “As we process such an overwhelming loss, we take solace in the fact that he will always be remembered for the remarkable man that he was,” the family said in a statement.

Stephen Bates, 41, of Herondale Road, Mossley Hill was arrested and charged with murder.

He has been remanded into custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

In a statement on Saturday, detective inspector Katie Coote said: “Our thoughts remain with his family during this tragic time,” she said, adding that they are being supported by specially trained officers.