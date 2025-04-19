Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man held on suspicion of murder after ‘car deliberately driven at victim’

The vehicle hit a 47-year-old man on Stonyhurst Road, Woolton, at about 11:45pm on Friday, Merseyside Police said.

Ted Hennessey
Saturday 19 April 2025 13:33 EDT
The car was deliberately driven at the victim, police said (Peter Byrne/PA)
The car was deliberately driven at the victim, police said (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

A man has been held on suspicion of murder after a car was used to “deliberately” hit and kill a 47-year-old man in Liverpool, police said.

The vehicle was driven at the victim on Stonyhurst Road, Woolton, at about 11:45pm on Friday, Merseyside Police said.

He died from his injuries in hospital.

A 41-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information or CCTV to come forward.

Detective Inspector Katie Coote said: “Our investigation into this incident is in its very early stages, but it does appear the car was deliberately driven at the man.

“Despite the best efforts of the people who came to his aid and those of paramedics, he sadly passed away in hospital.

“Our thoughts remain with his family at this tragic time and specially trained officers are supporting them.

“We have launched an investigation into what happened and we have already arrested a suspect and seized the car we believe was involved.”

