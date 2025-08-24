Get Nadine White's Race Report newsletter for a fresh perspective on the week's news Get our free newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Get our free newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been arrested after a video was shared online of St George's crosses being painted on homes in Essex and a woman being racially abused.

The clip appears to show two men painting red crosses on the white walls on flats above a parade of shops on Whitmore Way, in Basildon, Essex.

A third person films the men painting and a young girl can be seen watching.

At one stage in the video, racist abuse can be heard when a woman, who is wearing a headscarf, passes nearby with some children.

Basildon Council's leader Gavin Callaghan welcomed the patriotic spirit of those hanging England flags throughout the borough, but warned against criminal damage and said: "Racism has no place in Basildon."

open image in gallery St George’s cross painted on the outside of properties in Basildon ( X )

On Saturday 23 August, Essex Police arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

He has been questioned and released on bail as the investigation continues.

Chief Inspector Paul Hogben said: “Regardless of anyone’s thoughts or views, causing damage by applying paint to people’s properties is clearly a criminal offence.

“Aside from that simple fact, some of the language directed towards a member of the public in this incident was disgraceful.

“I’m confident the vast majority of people in Essex share the view this language has no place in our county.

“We’ve received numerous reports in relation to this matter and it’s only right that we acted upon them.

“We always work to ensure the safety and security of everyone in Essex.

“Behaviour like this does nothing to further any argument or make any valid point beyond harming our district and causing distress, alarm and fear to innocent people.”

Police are assessing the video, but appealed to anyone with further information which could assist them, or any concerns, to contact officers.

Cllr Callaghan acknowledged that Basildon is one of many places across the country to be covered in St George’s flags in recent days.

In a statement he said: "I think it's fantastic to see our flag flying proudly. It shows the pride that so many people feel in our country and our community.

"I have been clear with officers at Basildon Council that we will not be taking down any flags.

"The majority have been fixed to street lamps, which are Essex County Council's responsibility, and it will be for them to decide if they stay up or not. Personally, I hope they do.

"But I want to be clear as well: there is a big difference between flying a flag and vandalism. Painting on people's shops or council buildings isn't patriotism, it's criminal damage.

"That isn't the way to show love for your country. You're not honouring England by vandalising Basildon... racism has no place in Basildon."