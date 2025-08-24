Asylum hotel protests latest: Government vows to fast-track deportations after new wave of anti-migrant demos
The Government plans to set up a new independent panel focused on asylum appeals to help reduce the backlog of 51,000 asylum appeals.
A new fast-track asylum appeals process will be introduced to speed up the process of removing people with no right to be in the UK, the government has promised.
The Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, said “completely unacceptable” delays in the appeals process left failed asylum seekers in the system for years.
It comes amid protests about the use of hotel accommodation for migrants were being held in Horley, Liverpool, Newcastle, Perth, Exeter, Tamworth, and a number of other locations. Counter-protesters are also took place in the areas of anti-immigration demonstrations.
There has been a surge in protests against the use of such hotels since demonstrations at The Bell Hotel in Epping earlier this summer.
Meanwhile, a security minister confirmed the government will challenge the High Court’s decision to prevent asylum seekers from being housed in The Bell Hotel.
Dan Jarvis said that the Home Office will appeal against the High Court’s refusal to allow it to intervene in the case of The Bell Hotel.
Police braced for weekend of unrest as fresh wave of hotel protests clashes with Notting Hill Carnival
Police are braced for a weekend of potential unrest as they face a fresh wave of protests amid mounting tensions over the use of hotels to house asylum seekers.
Anti-migrant groups faced off with counterprotesters in Leeds, Orpington, Chichester and Portsmouth on Friday as a weekend of nationwide protests kicked off.
The demonstrations, said to be planned at 26 hotels across the country, come as a million revellers are expected to take to the streets of west London to celebrate Notting Hill Carnival.
Read more here by our crime correspondent Amy-Clare Martin:
Police braced for weekend of unrest as fresh hotel protests clash with Carnival
Migrant community deserves dignity and protection, say anti-racism protesters
Emma Taylor-Beale, who is protesting for Stand Up to Racism in Horley has demanded dignity and protection for migrants in the UK.
“I’ve got a heart for anyone who’s got a need and our migrant community deserve protection, they deserve dignity, they’ve been through enough,” she said.
She said she was not surprised at the number of anti-immigration protesters that had turned out to the demonstration, given what she had seen on social media.
Ms Taylor-Beale said: “This time last year when we had the riots in the summer, all of us showing support were the massive majority in Brighton and in Crawley, and the far-right were there, but they weren’t like the members of the public.
“This isn’t just the far-right, you can’t label everyone on that side who’s come out as far-right, I think people are buying into lies, they’re angry, they’re hurt and people have got a reason to be angry right now.”
She argued that economic inequality and the housing crisis was at the root of the divide.
Watch: Rival protesters face off in Portsmouth as migrant hotel demonstrations staged in cities across England
Clashes seen at asylum protests across the UK on Saturday
On Saturday protests against the use of asylum hotels and counter-demonstrations took place - with police trying to keep the two groups apart.
Demonstrations under the Abolish Asylum System slogan were being held in major towns and cities around England, including Bristol, Exeter, Tamworth, Cannock, Nuneaton, Liverpool, Wakefield, Newcastle, Horley in Surrey and Canary Wharf in central London.
Aberdeen and Perth in Scotland and Mold in Flintshire, Wales, were also holding protests.
A separate batch of protests were organised by Stand Up to Racism in Bristol, Cannock, Leicester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Wakefield, Horley and Long Eaton in Derbyshire.
Arrests were made in several locations with 11 protesters in Liverpool being arrested. Three people were arrested in Horley and a 37-year-old woman was arrested in Bristol on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.
Recap: The High Court case between the Home Office and Epping Council
Setting the backdrop for the weekend of unrest is a crucial High Court case being fought between the government and an English council.
On Tuesday, Epping Forest District Council won an interim High Court injunction to stop asylum seekers being housed at The Bell Hotel, arguing it had become a “feeding ground for unrest” in recent weeks after a series of violent protests resulted in multiple arrests and saw police officers injured.
Home secretary Yvette Cooper made a last-minute attempt on Tuesday to halt their removal, arguing that other councils would make similar applications for migrant accommodation in their areas.
However, Mr Justice Eyre dismissed her application and has given the council until 12 September to move asylum seekers out of the hotel. Somani Hotels Limited, which runs the hotel, can apply to the Court of Appeal to try to reverse the decision.
Shadow home secretary Chris Philp described the ruling as “a moment of relief for the people of Epping”, while Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said it was “a victory for the mums and dads” in the local area, “who just want their children to be safe”.
Clashes as asylum protests take place across the UK
Clashes as asylum protests take place across the UK
In Pictures: Abolish Asylum System protest and a counter protests in Perth
Watch: Dan Jarvis says government to appeal against Epping asylum hotel ruling
Three arrests made at Horley protest
Three arrests were made at the protest outside the Four Points hotel in Horley, Surrey Police said.
Two of the arrests were made for reach of the peace and one for breaching the conditions of a community protection notice.
Chief Superintendent Juliet Parker said: “Our officers were outside the hotel this morning to support the public’s right to lawful protest. Unfortunately, while the majority of those present were protesting lawfully, there were some individuals whose behaviour became disruptive, and they were arrested.
“Officers were also present to minimise disruption to the local community. We appreciate that there was some disruption on the roads around the hotel while the protest was taking place and we would like to thank all those affected for their patience.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments