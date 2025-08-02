Deaths of slain mother and children an ‘unspeakable loss’, funeral hears

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A mother and her two children allegedly murdered in Co Fermanagh are now "together and finally safe", mourners at their funeral have heard.

Crowds gathered in the Co Clare village of Barefield on Saturday to pay their respects to Vanessa Whyte, 45, and her children, James Rutledge, 14, and Sara Rutledge, 13.

The trio were shot dead at their home in Maguiresbridge in July.

Ian Rutledge, 43, died in hospital following the shooting. It is understood the agricultural contractor is the only suspect in the shooting of his family.

As requested by the family, many mourners wore bright colours and GAA jerseys, lining the main street to watch the three hearses pass.

Among those attending the service at the Church of the Immaculate Conception were a representative for Taoiseach Micheál Martin and GAA president Jarlath Burns.

open image in gallery Hearses passed a guard of honour at the funeral for Vanessa Whyte and her children Sara and James Rutledge ( PA Wire )

Delivering the eulogy, Ms Whyte’s sister Regina said the family had been robbed of their loved ones.

“Vanessa, James and Sara were taken from this world in a cruel and vicious manner – there are no words available to express how this has impacted our family and their friends,” she said.

“We as a family have been robbed of both a relationship with our sister and a chance to see James and Sara grow up, and they have been robbed of the remainder of their lives.

“It has taken us 11 days to be in a position to have Vanessa, James and Sara back to Clare.

“This was supposed to be a joyous occasion where Vanessa would see her new nephew, and Sara and James would meet their baby cousin for the first time. Instead we are in the position of choosing coffins, final burial places and funeral hymns.

“For us as a family, the only comfort we have is that Vanessa, James and Sara are together and finally safe.

“Vanessa will have her children at either side of her forever, as they were when they were alive.”

open image in gallery Mourners at the church grounds

She described her sister as “witty, bright, kind and determined”, and said James and Sara were the “focus of her world”.

She recalled James’s love of the GAA, playing both hurling and football, and also cricket, adding he had been acknowledged as the “kind, bright, determined teenager we as a family know so well”.

“James’s smile was infectious, and his loyalty was strong,” she said.

Sara was remembered as having a deep love for animals, and aspiring to follow in her mother’s footsteps to become a vet, as well as loving sport.

“She was an excellent hurler, a footballer and skilled at netball. She was a team player, a quiet leader, and like every sister, never let James away with anything,” she said.

open image in gallery GAA President Jarlath Burns attended the funeral

“Amazing Grace” and “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” were among the songs played during the service.

Bishop Ger Nash, Bishop of Ferns and a family friend, described heartbreak over the “tragic and unspeakable loss of three lives with so much to give to the world”.

“The tragic events of last week, and the ripping away of three people from their family and friends leave us searching for answers and coming back again and again to the only answer that is completely true: ‘We don’t know’,” he said.

Crowds also turned out for Ms Whyte, James and Sara for a service of removal in Maguiresbridge on Wednesday.

Police in Northern Ireland have said a triple murder and attempted suicide was a line of inquiry.

Ms Whyte, James and Sara are to be buried together in Templemaley Cemetery.