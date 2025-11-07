Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann guilty of harassing missing girl’s parents

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann has been found guilty of harassing the missing girl’s parents.

Julia Wandelt, 24, turned up at the home of Kate and Gerry McCann and sent sinister letters and messages repeatedly begging for a DNA test.

The 24-year-old Polish national gasped and put her hands to her face when jurors returned a guilty verdict for harassment on Friday, but a not guilty verdict for stalking.

open image in gallery The jury unanimously decided Julia Wandelt was not guilty of stalking, but guilty of harassment ( Go Get Funding )

A five-week trial at Leicester Crown Court heard Wandelt claimed to have memories, induced by hypnosis sessions, of being abducted and of living with the McCanns as a child, including feeding Madeleine’s younger brother Sean and playing ring-a-ring-a-roses.

Jurors heard that Wandelt, who had an emotional outburst while Mrs McCann gave evidence against her, tried to persuade “anybody prepared to listen” that she was Madeleine, and that she had been kidnapped from Portugal and abused with other girls in Poland.

Madeleine went missing on 3 May 2007 from the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz during a family holiday and her disappearance remains unsolved.

Wandelt called and messaged Mrs McCann more than 60 times in one day on 13 April last year, claiming to have a memory of the mother stroking her head and saying she would find her before the abduction.

open image in gallery Kate and Gerry McCann gave evidence at Leicester Crown Court last month ( PA Archive )

Her co-defendant, Karen Spragg, cried as jurors returned not guilty verdicts to both the stalking and harassment charges.

Wandelt and Spragg held hands in the dock before the verdicts were handed down, after the jury deliberated for more than seven hours.

Trial judge Mrs Justice Cutts pointed out immediately after the verdicts that the maximum sentence for harassment was six months’ imprisonment.

The judge said: “I think it also is a fact that Julia Wandelt has been in custody since her arrest in February of this year.

open image in gallery Madeleine McCann went missing in 2007 during a family holiday ( PA Media )

“So she will have been in custody in fact for longer than the maximum sentence.”

Mr and Mrs McCann were confronted by Wandelt on their driveway last December, where they were begged for a DNA test.

Both Madeleine’s parents gave evidence during the trial, from behind a curtain shielding them from Wandelt.

During their emotional evidence, Mr McCann said he and his wife still cling to hope that Madeleine may be alive today.

open image in gallery Karen Spragg, 61, from Cardiff, arriving at Leicester Crown Court on Friday ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

He also claimed Wandelt’s actions were hampering the ongoing inquiry into his daughter’s disappearance, while Mrs McCann said she had been distressed by Wandelt’s behaviour, particularly a letter sent by the defendant addressing her as “mum”.

In recordings of the interaction outside their home, Mrs McCann can be heard saying: “You’re causing us a lot of distress.”

The following day, the couple received a sinister letter addressed “Dear Mum (Kate)” and signed “Lots of love, Madeleine”.

Wandelt referred to Mrs McCann as “mummy” and said “you are my real mother” in other messages sent to her phone.

open image in gallery Wandelt giving evidence during her five-week trial at Leicester Crown Court ( PA Wire )

She told the jury during her evidence that she persistently contacted Mr and Mrs McCann because she thought they were being “misled” by the police and she wanted a DNA test to prove her relation to them.

Wandelt also told jurors she believes Mr McCann was involved in Madeleine’s disappearance and that Mrs McCann knew of the abduction, but they “had no other choice”.

The defendant also suggested that the ongoing police investigation into the girl’s disappearance, called Operation Grange, which has received more than £13 million in funding, involves money laundering.

Forensic expert Rosalyn Hammond told jurors “Julia Wandelt cannot be Madeleine McCann” because their DNA profiles do not match.

open image in gallery In June 2025, German and Portuguese police working on the Madeleine McCann case conducted a fresh search in Portugal ( PA Wire )

Wandelt’s DNA sample was taken by police after she was arrested at Bristol Airport in February, which was against the investigation’s policy, in an attempt to “stop her behaviour” towards the McCanns.

Her profile was compared with a sample recovered from Madeleine’s embroidered pillowcase at the family home in Rothley, Leicestershire, days after she disappeared and a blood sample taken when she was born.

Asked in court whether she still thought she was Madeleine, Wandelt said she was “50/50” and added she would like to see the full paperwork proving they are different people.

The following day in the witness box, Wandelt said: “I do believe I’m her. I do remember them but I’m exhausted, I’m completely exhausted with all of this.”

Wandelt told the trial she could not remember early parts of her childhood, and after looking into missing persons cases she realised she had a similar mark in her eye to Madeleine.