The alleged stalker of Madeleine McCann’s parents sent disturbing messages to two of their friends, who were a part of the “Tapas Seven” group on the night the girl went missing, a court heard on Wednesday.

Jurors were told that Julia Wandelt, 24, from Lubin in Poland, told David and Fiona Payne that if she did a DNA test with the McCanns, members of the group could “clear your names”, the court heard.

Mr and Mrs Payne, who have been “very close friends” to the McCanns for around 25 years, gave evidence on Wednesday at Leicester Crown Court and said Ms Wandelt called them and sent them both messages last year.

Mrs Payne told the court she was also “angry” that Ms Wandelt sent friend requests and messages to their daughter.

open image in gallery Mrs Payne said she was ‘angry’ that Ms Wandelt had contacted her daughter

She said: “It’s really difficult actually. I think she’s a vulnerable young adult who has been adversely affected by Madeleine’s disappearance. She has the good sense to ignore these messages.

“I feel angry actually that she (Wandelt) sought to manipulate her in that way.”

Speaking about the messages sent to her family more generally, Mrs Payne told the court: “It’s disturbing.

“We have had a lot of contact from various people over the years, reporters and the like wanting information or people with conspiracy theories, however we have never been contacted by anyone who thinks they could be Madeleine.”

Prosecutors allege Ms Wandelt peddled the myth that she was Madeleine, who went missing in 2007 during a family holiday, while stalking Kate and Gerry McCann, by sending emails, making phone calls and turning up at their address between June 2022 and February this year.

Recordings of two phone calls between Ms Wandelt and Mr Payne on 8 and 9 October last year were played to the court.

In the first, Ms Wandelt is heard to say: “Please connect me with Kate and Gerry.

“Operation Grange threatened me and I never lied.”

In a call the next day, Ms Wandelt asked for a DNA test before Mr Payne said: “I don’t know who you are”.

open image in gallery The court heard that Ms Wandelt asked Mr Payne to connect her with the McCanns’

Ms Wandelt replied: “I’m Julia Wandelt. I’m trying everywhere. All doors are closed. I truly believe I might be Madeleine.”

Mr Payne told the jury: “I get a lot of phone calls and when you get someone ringing up in such a nature, it’s quite upsetting. I feel there was nothing I could provide during that conversation, as I alluded to.”

In a series of messages after these phone calls, Ms Wandelt wrote: “I could hear the sadness in your voice David. You are literally the only person connected to Kate and Gerry McCann who answered my call and spoke with me a little bit. You are my only hope David, help me please.”

In another message she said: “This could end your years of trauma and criticism too. As a member of the tapas group you could clear your names. I can send all my evidence for review if you can find the strength to help me.”

In another message, the court heard, Ms Wandelt asked for the McCanns’ blood groups and wrote: “I was given so many medications as a child… some can cause memory loss. I was given big doses of those medications. Can you look at my medical records and give your opinion? I believe it’s possible it was attempted murder because I was given huge doses of medication.”

Mr Payne said he was “surprised and concerned” that Ms Wandelt had photographs of the McCann and Payne families which had not been made public.

In a message, Ms Wandelt wrote: “I’m not going to publish them because I respect the privacy of you, your daughters and the McCann family.

“These were never published by Kate and Gerry. Someone close to them believes me.”

On Christmas Eve last year, the court heard, Ms Wandelt sent Mr Payne a message which said “Merry Christmas David. The truth will set you all free”, with a snowflake emoji.

Ms Wandelt and her co-defendant 61-year-old Karen Spragg, of Caerau Court Road in Caerau, Cardiff, both deny one count of stalking.

The trial continues.