Tributes have been paid to a mother and her two children killed in a suspected triple murder at a tower block in Luton.

Giselle Prosper, 13, has been described as a “beautiful soul” and “model pupil” in a tribute from her school.

The teenager was found dead at the flat in Leabank, off Wauluds Bank Drive, alongside her mother Juliana Prosper, 48, and Kyle Prosper, 16, on Friday.

Nicholas Prosper, 18, of Leabank, Luton, has been charged with three counts of murder and is due to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He has also been charged with “a number of firearms offences”, police said.

A person lays flowers near the scene ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

Floral tributes to Juliana, Giselle and Kyle ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

Jess Pather, headteacher at Lea Manor High School, said on X: “We are deeply shocked at Lea Manor High School by the tragic incident that occurred on Friday in our local community and devastated by the loss of our pupil, Giselle Prosper.

“Giselle was a beautiful soul and a model pupil, she excelled in all her subjects and will be sorely missed, particularly by her friends in Year 9.

Ms Pather added the school will have specialist bereavement counsellors on hand to provide additional support to staff and students.

“It will take us all time to process what has happened and our thoughts go out to everyone in our community and neighbouring schools who have been affected,” she added.

The tower block in Leabank, off Wauluds Bank Drive ( PA Media )

Kyle Prosper’s school described the incident as “devastating” and offered “heartfelt condolences” to his family.

A statement issued by Cardinal Newman Catholic School said: “We are shocked by the tragic incident that occurred on Friday in our local community and deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own students, Kyle Prosper.

“This is devastating news to all those who knew and loved Kyle and it will take some time to come to terms with the profound sense of loss.”

The school added: “We know this will be a difficult time for students and staff and we will do all we can to support them with love and compassion.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kyle’s family on their immeasurable loss, to his friends and to all those in neighbouring schools who are coming to terms with their own loss. We pray for all those who have died in this tragic incident.”