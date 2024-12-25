For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after four pedestrians were hit by a car in London’s West End during the early hours of Christmas Day.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at 00.45am on Wednesday following reports of a collision and a car driving on the wrong side of the road on Shaftesbury Avenue in Covent Garden.

Four pedestrians were taken to hospital with one remaining in a life-threatening condition, police said.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, was arrested “within minutes” on suspicion of attempted murder. The incident has been confirmed as an isolated event, which is not terror-related.

Police said they believed the suspect was “involved in an altercation at a nightclub prior to getting in his car and mounting the pavement”.

open image in gallery The scene on Shaftesbury Avenue in central London after four people were injured, one seriously, by a car which was driven onto a pavement in central London in the early hours of Christmas Day. ( Shivansh Gupta/PA Wire )

Shaftesbury Avenue is a major road in London’s theatre district, lined with performance venues and bars, and is close to Soho and Covent Garden.

A police cordon is in place on Shaftesbury Avenue, stretching between the Gielgud Theatre, where the musical Oliver is performed, and Sondheim Theatre, home to Les Miserables.

Blood and items of clothing including a jacket, shoes and a hat remain strewn across the pavement in front of a Caffe Concerto.

A further police cordon is also in place closer to Soho, located on Archer Street and Great Windmill Street. It covers the Windmill Soho nightclub and other venues in the city centre.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said: “Officers responded quickly to this report, working closely with City of London Police to arrest a man within minutes.

“Detectives are quickly progressing inquiries as part of this investigation.

open image in gallery The scene on Shaftesbury Avenue in central London on Christmas morning ( Shivansh Gupta/PA Wire )

“It’s believed that the suspect was involved in an altercation at a nightclub prior to getting in his car and mounting the pavement.

“Several scenes remain in place at the location today.

“This has been confirmed as an isolated incident which is not terror-related.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers on 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 233 of December 25.