For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and driving while under the influence of drugs after a car hit pedestrians in Liverpool city centre during Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory parade.

Emergency services were called to Water Street after Merseyside Police were contacted just after 6pm on Monday with reports of the incident.

The car stopped at the scene and a man was detained, with officials later confirming that 65 people were injured in the incident.

Follow our live updates here

Here is everything we know about what happened so far:

What happened?

A car drove into a large crowd of football fans in Liverpool during Liverpool FC’s victory parade, which was taking place in the city centre after the team won the Premier League.

Large numbers had gathered to watch the parade when the incident happened on Water Street on Monday evening.

Footage of the incident circulating online appeared to show the vehicle speed up as it veered into pedestrians on both sides of the street.

Officers surrounded the car very soon after, as witnesses attempted to stop the driver. Police said the car stopped at the scene and a man was then arrested.

What is the timeline of events?

2.30pm on Monday: The 15km (10-mile) open-top bus parade begins, with an estimated one million people attending.

Just after 6pm on Monday: The collision happens roughly a mile before the parade’s finishing point, at Water Street, minutes after the Liverpool bus passed on that street.

The car stops at the scene. Police said a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area is arrested.

Around 10.30pm on Monday: A press conference is held, during which more details about the incident are disclosed. Dave Kitchin from North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said 27 people were taken to hospital and 20 people were treated at the scene, with four children among the injured.

Tuesday morning: A police cordon remains in place at the scene, with a large police van parked in front of a blue tent on the road and officers stationed along the street, while the Strand has been reopened to traffic as usual.

3pm on Tuesday: Police hold a press conference to say a 53-year-old man remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and drug-driving. Eleven people remained in hospital, with a total of 65 people wounded.

Water Street map

Was anybody injured?

A total of 65 people were injured, with many people requiring hospital treatment and 11 people remaining in hospital as of 3pm on Tuesday, police said.

Four children were among those injured, police had previously said while giving an earlier tally of 27 people receiving hospital treatment and 20 being treated at the scene, with others understood to still be coming forward.

“They are all in a stable condition and I am pleased to say they appear to be recovering well,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Karen Jaundrill.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the city’s metro mayor Steve Rotheram had said four people were still “very, very ill in hospital”.

Firefighters had to rescue four people, including a child, who were trapped under the car that hit pedestrians, Nick Searle, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer said.

open image in gallery Police and emergency personnel responded after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade ( PA Wire )

What do we know about the arrest?

Police said a 53-year-old man from the West Derby area of Merseyside had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving offences, and driving “whilst unfit through drugs”.

The incident is not thought to be terror-related, Merseyside Police assistant chief constable Jenny Sims said in a press conference on Monday evening.

She added: “Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision, and it is vital that people do not speculate or spread misinformation on social media.”

open image in gallery Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Simms and Detective Chief Superintendent Karen Jaundrill held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon ( Sky News )

The force has asked people who have footage or information to send it directly to @MerPolCC or pass on information by calling 101 quoting log 784. Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

What has the police investigation focused on so far?

Describing detectives as making “significant progress”, Det Chf Supt Jaundrill said on Tuesday afternoon: “Our detectives are speaking to many witnesses, including those injured, witnesses at the scene and emergency responders, as we seek to get a full picture of exactly what happened.

“In addition, extensive CCTV inquiries are being carried out across the city to establish the movements of the car before the incident took place.”

As senior figures questioned how the car was able to enter Water Street, police said “robust” traffic management measures had been briefly lifted to allow an ambulance through to treat a member of the public for a suspected heart attack. The car is believed to have followed the ambulance onto Water Street.

What have eyewitnesses said?

Eyewitnesses described a people carrier ploughing into crowds of people who had been celebrating in the city centre.

Natasha Rinaldi, who was watching the parade from her friend’s living room, told Sky News: “It was so loud. People sounded desperate.

“And then we looked out the window and we saw the car [had] run over people.

“Then people started rushing to go after the driver and they tried to break the car. The police did everything to block and to push people away.

“We could just hear screams and screams.”

open image in gallery A total of 65 people were injured, police said ( PA )

She added that “people had stopped the car” and were knocking on the window “and trying to speak to the driver”.

“Shocked” Harry Rashid, 48, from Solihull, was at the parade with his wife and two young daughters when he witnessed the collision around 10 feet away from his family, describing the scenes as “horrendous”.

He said: “This grey people carrier just pulled up from the right and just rammed into all the people at the side of us... It was extremely fast. Initially, we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of a car...

“Then he stalled for a few seconds, probably about 10 seconds. Then the crowd that was a bit further back started rushing at him, trying to smash his windows.

“But then he put his foot down again and just ploughed through the rest of them, he just kept going. It was horrible. And you could hear the bumps as he was going over the people.

“Then my daughter started screaming and there were people on the ground.”

What else has been said in reaction?

The prime minister is among those who have spoken out about the “appalling” incident.

Sir Keir Starmer told reporters “scenes of joy turned to utter horror and devastation” on Monday.

He said the whole country “stands with Liverpool” and the nation’s thoughts are with the victims and the wider community.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper described the scenes as “truly shocking” as she thanked the police and emergency services.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said it is “sickening to hear how many children are among the injured” and hailed people’s “extraordinary compassion” after the horror unfolded.

Liverpool City mayor Steve Rotheram said the “big question” was how the incident was able to happen. “Water Street was not a route where vehicles were supposed to be using it,” he said.

He added: “This is a difficult day for our city region, but we stand together.”

Liverpool Riverside MP Kim Johnson, whose seat includes the city centre, said said the mood in Liverpool was one of “shock” and “incredulity” after a “fabulous weekend of celebration”, as she urged people to leave the police to undertake inquiries.

A spokesperson for the Premier League said on Monday: “Our heartfelt thoughts go out to all those injured and affected.”

Liverpool FC chief executive Billy Hogan thanked the club’s supporters who “helped each other”.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who attended the Premier League title parade in Liverpool on Monday, said he was “shocked and devastated”, telling those affected: “You’ll never walk alone.”