Live: Multiple pedestrians struck by car at Liverpool’s Premier League parade
Emergency services are at the scene
A vehicle has struck a number of pedestrians in Liverpool city centre during the club’s Premier League victory parade.
Merseyside police arrived to the scene after 6pm on Monday following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street in Liverpool city centre.
The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained. Emergency services are currently on the scene.
North West Ambulance Services said: “NWAS is supporting an incident in Liverpool city centre, following reports of a road traffic collision. We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services.
“Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.”
It is understood that prime minister Sir Keir Starmer is being updated following the incident.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow.
Liverpool City Council liaising with police over Water Street incident
A spokesman for Liverpool City Council said: “We are currently liaising with Merseyside Police regarding an incident on Water Street in the city centre.”
In pictures: multiple injured as car ploughs into pedestrians during Liverpool FC victory parade
