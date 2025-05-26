Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Liveupdated

Live: Multiple pedestrians struck by car at Liverpool’s Premier League parade

Emergency services are at the scene

Bryony Gooch
Monday 26 May 2025 14:21 EDT
Comments
Thousands of Liverpool fans line streets for Premier League victory parade

A vehicle has struck a number of pedestrians in Liverpool city centre during the club’s Premier League victory parade.

Merseyside police arrived to the scene after 6pm on Monday following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street in Liverpool city centre.

The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained. Emergency services are currently on the scene.

North West Ambulance Services said: “NWAS is supporting an incident in Liverpool city centre, following reports of a road traffic collision. We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services.

“Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.”

It is understood that prime minister Sir Keir Starmer is being updated following the incident.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

Prime Minister is being updated about Liverpool incident

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is being kept updated about events in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians in the city centre, according to PA.

(PA Wire)
Bryony Gooch26 May 2025 19:20

One man has been detained following car collision during parade

A man has been detained after a car collided with a number of pedestrians in Water Street in Liverpool city centre during Liverpool FC’s victory parade, Merseyside Police said.

Bryony Gooch26 May 2025 19:19

Liverpool City Council liaising with police over Water Street incident

A spokesman for Liverpool City Council said: “We are currently liaising with Merseyside Police regarding an incident on Water Street in the city centre.”

Bryony Gooch26 May 2025 19:19

In pictures: multiple injured as car ploughs into pedestrians during Liverpool FC victory parade

A car collided with pedestrians in Liverpool city centre (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A car collided with pedestrians in Liverpool city centre (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)
(Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)
Bryony Gooch26 May 2025 19:17

North West Ambulance Service confirms attendance as multiple injured in car collision

North West Ambulance Service has revealed they are supporting the incident during the Liverpool FC victory parade.

They said: “NWAS is supporting an incident in Liverpool city centre, following reports of a road traffic collision.

“We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services.

“Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.”

Bryony Gooch26 May 2025 19:15

Merseyside Police announce road traffic collision during Liverpool FC victory parade

Merseyside Police have shared a statement following a traffic collision during a Liverpool FC victory parade.

“We are currently dealing with reports of a road traffic collision in Liverpool city centre.

“We were contacted at just after 6pm today, Monday 26 May, following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street.

“The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained.

Emergency services are currently on the scene.We will issue more updates as we have them.

Bryony Gooch26 May 2025 19:11

