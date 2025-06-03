Four Liverpool parade crash victims named for first time

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Four of the victims of the Liverpool parade crash have been named for the first time after reporting restrictions were lifted by a court.

The two men and two women are among the 109 people who have been reported injured after a car was driven into crowds at Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade last week.

Paul Doyle, 53, is charged with seven offences in connection with the collision, which happened on Water Street in the city centre as thousands of fans were gathered for the football team celebrations just after 6pm on 26 May.

The 53-year-old is accused of the unlawful wounding with intent of Simon Nash, 52, causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent to Susan Passey, 77, and Christine Seeckts, 66, and the attempted GBH of Ethan Gillard, 18.

An order preventing publication of their identities was put in place when Doyle first appeared before magistrates in Liverpool on Friday.

open image in gallery Paul Doyle, 53, is charged with seven offences in connection with the collision ( Reuters )

On Tuesday, Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC lifted restrictions, which had been made under Section 46 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999.

Doyle is charged with another count of wounding with intent and a second count of attempted GBH, which both relate to children, for whom reporting restrictions remain in place.

Doyle is also charged with dangerous driving. He is alleged to have driven his Ford Galaxy Titanium dangerously on roads between his home address in Burghill Road and Water Street.

He was not required to attend the court hearing on Tuesday.

open image in gallery A firefighter runs toward the scene of the crash in Water Street in Liverpool ( Getty Images )

On Friday, Doyle appeared before magistrates in the morning, before a crown court appearance in the afternoon.

Judge Menary fixed a trial date for 24 November and remanded the defendant in custody ahead of a plea hearing on 14 August.

Earlier this week, Merseyside Police said the number of people reported injured after the incident had risen to 109.

Four people remained in hospital on Monday.