A former Royal Marine held back tears in court as he was accused of driving into Liverpool football fans at the club’s victory parade on Monday evening.

Paul Doyle, 53, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court charged with seven offences: two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of wounding with intent, two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm and one count of dangerous driving.

Dozens of people queued outside the court beforehand to be present at the magistrates’ court hearing, and police were on duty outside the building.

open image in gallery Dozens of people queued outside Liverpool Magistrates' Court ( Alex Ross/The Independent )

Liverpool Magistrates' Court heard he was alleged to have "used his vehicle deliberately as a weapon".

The father of three, from Croxteth in the city, looked emotional when he arrived at court from the cells and looked around at the dozens of reporters packing the courtroom.

He spoke with a croaky voice, and only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

He gave no indication of a plea. The case was referred to Liverpool Crown Court, which is in the same building, and he appeared there soon afterwards.

open image in gallery Doyle confirmed his name and address ( Reuters )

Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary fixed a provisional trial date of 24 November, saying the case could last three to four weeks.

Before that, a plea hearing is due to be held on 14 August.

According to the dangerous driving charge, Doyle drove a Ford Galaxy Titanium dangerously on roads between his home address in Burghill Road and Water Street.

Philip Astbury, prosecuting, told the court: "This is very much an ongoing investigation. There are many witnesses to be interviewed and a great deal of CCTV to be analysed."

open image in gallery Police were on duty outside the court ( Reuters )

He said six of the charges reflected the more seriously injured of those struck by the vehicle, and the dangerous driving offence reflected the manner of driving. The charges relate to six victims, including two children aged 11 and 17, the court heard.

The judge imposed reporting restrictions to prevent the victims from being identified publicly.

Doyle, who wore a black suit, white shirt and grey tie, stood with his hands clasped and nodded as he was remanded in custody, before being led out of the dock by security guards.

Seven people out of the 79 injured on Monday remained in hospital on Thursday, police said.