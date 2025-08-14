For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former Royal Marine is facing 24 further charges after his car ploughed into football fans at Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade.

Paul Doyle, 53, was previously charged with seven offences after 134 people were injured when he allegedly drove his Ford Galaxy Titanium into crowds in Liverpool city centre.

He now faces a total of 31 counts, including 23 further assault charges and one count of affray.

Six of the new offences relate to children, including one six-month-old and one seven-month-old, Liverpool Crown Court was told at a hearing on Thursday.

Mr Doyle sobbed as he appeared wearing a grey t-shirt over video link from prison.

Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC adjourned the case until 4 September when Mr Doyle is expected to enter pleas.

open image in gallery Former Royal Marine Paul Doyle, 53, at a previous hearing ( PA )

Hundreds of fans were leaving the waterfront victory parade when the incident occurred on Water Street just after 6pm on 26 May. Up to a million supporters had gathered to celebrate Liverpool’s 20th league title in a 10-mile parade in the city.

Mr Doyle, of Croxteth, was arrested at the scene, where fire crews worked to rescue several people who were trapped under the car and dozens were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Days later he was charged with two counts of wounding with intent, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of dangerous driving.

It is alleged Mr Doyle, who has been remanded in custody, drove dangerously on roads between his home address in Burghill Road and Water Street.

At his first court appearance, Liverpool Magistrates' Court heard he was alleged to have "used his vehicle deliberately as a weapon".

A provisional trial date has been set for 24 November, which could last three to four weeks.

More follows on this breaking news story....