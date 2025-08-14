Liverpool parade crash accused to enter plea after 134 people injured

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man who allegedly drove into crowds celebrating Liverpool’s Premier League victory is due to appear in court to enter a plea.

Paul Doyle was charged with seven offences after the incident on Water Street, Liverpool, on 26 May.

Merseyside Police said 134 people were injured when the 53-year-old drove his car into crowds who were leaving the waterfront after the victory parade.

The Croxteth man will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday.

He will face a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Doyle is charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of wounding with intent, and one count of dangerous driving.

open image in gallery A court artist sketch of Paul Doyle at an earlier hearing ( PA )

Of those, one wounding charge and one attempted grievous bodily harm charge relate to children aged 11 and 17.

Earlier this year, a provisional trial date was fixed for 24 November.

The trial is expected to last three to four weeks.

At a hearing in May, Doyle – a former Royal Marine – held back tears in court as he was accused of driving into Liverpool football fans.

Dozens of people queued outside the court beforehand to be present at the magistrates’ court hearing, and police were on duty outside the building.

Liverpool Magistrates' Court heard he was alleged to have "used his vehicle deliberately as a weapon".

open image in gallery Water Street in Liverpool after the crash ( Caspar Barnes/The Independent )

The father of three looked emotional when he arrived at court from the cells and looked around at the dozens of reporters packing the courtroom.

He spoke with a croaky voice, and only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

The judge imposed reporting restrictions to prevent the victims from being identified publicly.

Doyle, who wore a black suit, white shirt and grey tie, stood with his hands clasped and nodded as he was remanded in custody, before being led out of the dock by security guards.