Woman who suffocated terminally ill father with pillow ‘to end his pain’ spared jail

A woman who suffocated her terminally ill father with a pillow in his bed to end his “delirious” levels of pain has been spared jail.

Lisa Davenport, described as a “devoted daughter” by a judge, smothered her father Barry Davenport on the evening of 17 October last year in a so-called mercy killing.

The mother-of-two had carried “the burden and the privilege” of being his primary carer during his final months, as he deteriorated as a result of a number of severe health conditions including aggressive pancreatic cancer.

The defendant was handed a suspended prison sentence of two years at Oxford Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

