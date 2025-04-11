Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman who suffocated terminally ill father with pillow ‘to end his pain’ spared jail

Lisa Davenport previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility

Tara Cobham
Friday 11 April 2025 07:40 EDT
(The Independent)

A woman who suffocated her terminally ill father with a pillow in his bed to end his “delirious” levels of pain has been spared jail.

Lisa Davenport, described as a “devoted daughter” by a judge, smothered her father Barry Davenport on the evening of 17 October last year in a so-called mercy killing.

The mother-of-two had carried “the burden and the privilege” of being his primary carer during his final months, as he deteriorated as a result of a number of severe health conditions including aggressive pancreatic cancer.

The defendant was handed a suspended prison sentence of two years at Oxford Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

More follows on this breaking news story...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in