Commons return of proposed assisted dying law delayed until May

The MP behind a proposed law to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales has delayed its next debate in the House of Commons by three weeks.

Labour’s Kim Leadbeater said the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill will now return on May 16 rather than April 25 for its report stage, which is expected to see MPs vote on further amendments.

The MP for Spen Valley said the delay would give colleagues more time to consider changes already made to the Bill at committee stage and she understood the impact assessment will not be published this week.

Concerns were also raised that some MPs would not be able to attend the April 25 sitting due to campaigning commitments ahead of local elections on May 1.

The Bill has undergone significant changes since it succeeded in an initial vote in the Commons in November.

The High Court safeguard has been dropped and replaced by expert panels, while the implementation period has been doubled to a maximum of four years for an assisted dying service to be in place should the Bill pass into law.

Eligibility remains with only terminally ill adults in England and Wales with fewer than six months to live.

The Bill proposes someone fitting this criteria should be legally allowed to end their lives, subject to approval by two doctors and an expert panel featuring a social worker, senior legal figure and psychiatrist.

Supporters argue the line-by-line scrutiny of the Bill at committee stage strengthened the proposed legislation and made it more workable, but opponents believe it was rushed and chaotic.

Ms Leadbeater said: “The next debate in the Commons for report stage will now take place on Friday May 16.

“I greatly appreciate the effort colleagues have made to keep the previously announced date free in their diaries, but I have listened carefully to members on all sides of the issue who have told me that they would welcome more time to consider the amendments to the Bill in committee, to see the new version of the Bill as a result of these important changes, and other related matters.

“I fully appreciate the dedication and seriousness with which colleagues are approaching this hugely important issue, and feel I have a duty to take these comments on board.

“I have always said it is more important to do this work properly than to do it quickly, which is why I ensured the committee had plenty of time to do its work and why I think it is now sensible to allow all MPs a few more weeks for their own consideration.

“I am absolutely confident that by doing so, it will not delay the Bill’s passage towards royal assent should both Houses give it their support.

“I believe the amendments in committee have significantly strengthened what was already the most robust assisted dying legislation in the world, but I appreciate that some of those changes are significant and colleagues will want time to study them.”

Ms Leadbeater said she had a “very productive” meeting with Welsh Government representatives on Monday, adding: “I think it is important to allow them more time to consider how the Bill as amended would apply in both England and Wales, should it become law.

“Furthermore, it is now my understanding that the impact assessment for the Bill will not be published this week and clearly members will want the opportunity to look at that ahead of report stage.”

If time allows on May 16, MPs could also vote on whether to approve the Bill at third reading – its final stage in the Commons – and decide if it is then sent to the House of Lords for further scrutiny.

Voting is according to conscience so MPs do not vote along party lines on this issue.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting earlier said he still plans to oppose the Bill but that Ms Leadbeater’s work on it so far has been “extremely helpful”.

The Government as a whole is neutral on the question but has sought to work with Ms Leadbeater and MPs supporting and opposing the Bill to make it workable, he said.

Asked if he would vote for it, Mr Streeting told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “No, I won’t be voting for it, but I do welcome the constructive approach that Kim Leadbeater has taken.”

Mr Streeting has previously suggested it could cost the NHS more if assisted dying is brought in.

He said it is “fine” that other colleagues in the Government and the Department of Health and Social Care “take a different view”.